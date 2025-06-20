

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L), a property development company, on Friday announced that it has appointed Chief Financial Officer Richard Stearn as its Chief Executive Officer.



Stearn succeeds CEO Rob Perrins, who will be appointed as Executive Chair to take over from Chairman Michael Dobson, as Berkeley begins the implementation of its new 10-year strategy.



It is intended that all the appointments as well as Dobson's resignation would become effective from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on September 5.



Perrins has been Berkeley's CEO since 2009, and Stearn has been Berkeley's CFO since 2015.



Berkeley plans to announce the appointment of a new CFO after completeing the consultation process with major shareholders in relation to the proposal.



The company added that there are strong internal candidates for the CFO role.



The company has also appointed Richard Dakin to its Board as a Non-Executive Director. Dakin most recently was the Head of CBRE's European investment banking.



William Jackson has announced his intention not to seek re-election at the September AGM.



On Thursday, Berkeley Group closed trading, 0.24% lesser at 4,150 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



