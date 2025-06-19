Anzeige
WKN: 882839 | ISIN: CA2649011095
Frankfurt
20.06.25 | 10:05
1,700 Euro
+2,41 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUNDEE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUNDEE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6801,80011:02
19.06.2025
Dundee Corporation Announces Voting Results from 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) ("Dundee" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which was held earlier today. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:

Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were appointed as Auditor of the Corporation and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the remuneration of the Auditor. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes% of Votes Cast
Votes in Favour354,684,50899.94
Votes Withheld204,3530.06
Total Votes Cast354,888,861100

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the seven nominees listed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:

NameVotes in Favour%Votes Withheld%
Tanya Covassin348,156,95299.85529,8460.15
Jaimie Donovan348,165,97799.85520,8210.15
Jonathan Goodman348,482,41599.94204,3830.06
Bruce McLeod348,216,71899.87470,0800.13
Andrew Molson348,148,75399.85538,0450.15
Peter Nixon348,220,51899.87466,2800.13
Allen Palmiere348,203,26399.86483,5350.14

The Corporation also announces the departure of Steven Sharpe as Executive Vice Chair with the Corporation's orderly disposition of its non-mining legacy investment portfolio nearly complete. We would like to thank Mr. Sharpe for his valuable contribution to the organization and wish him continued success in his future endeavors.

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent mining-focused holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DC.A". The Corporation is primarily engaged in acquiring mineral resource assets. The Corporation operates with the objective of unlocking value through strategic investments in mining projects globally. Our team conducts due diligence in order to assess the geological, technical, environmental, and financial merits and risks of each project and looks to deploy capital where it can either seek to generate investment returns or where the Corporation can collaborate with operating partners and take strategic partnerships through direct interests in mining operations.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor and Media Relations
T: (416) 864-3584
E: ir@dundeecorporation.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
