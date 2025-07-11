Anzeige
WKN: 882839 | ISIN: CA2649011095 | Ticker-Symbol: 1DUA
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.07.2025 23:06 Uhr
Dundee Corporation Announces Acquisition of Shares of Bulgold Inc.

TORONTO, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with regulatory requirements, Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) ("Dundee" or the "Corporation") announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dundee Resources Limited, has acquired via a private placement 1,454,553 common shares of Bulgold Inc. (TSXV - ZLTO) (the "Issuer") at the price of C$0.05 per share for aggregate consideration of C$72,727.65.

Immediately prior to the acquisition of securities described in this news release, Dundee and its affiliates owned 3,253,967 common shares and 833,333 warrants, representing an approximate 11.79% interest in the Issuer on an undiluted basis and a 14.38% interest in the Issuer on a partially diluted basis. Immediately following the transaction that triggered the requirement to file this news release, Dundee and its affiliates own or control an aggregate of 4,708,520 common shares and 833,333 warrants, representing an approximate 9.58% interest in the Issuer on an undiluted basis and a 11.09% interest in the Issuer on a partially diluted basis.

Dundee acquired the securities of the Issuer for investment purposes only. Dundee intends to review, on a continuous basis, various factors related to its investment, including (but not limited to) the price and availability of the securities of the Issuer, subsequent developments affecting the Issuer or its business, and the general market and economic conditions. Based upon these and other factors, Dundee may decide to purchase additional securities of the Issuer or may decide in the future to sell all or part of its investment.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report. The early warning report respecting the acquisition will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com under the Issuer's profile. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Dundee, please contact:

Dundee Corporation
Legal Department
80 Richmond Street West, Suite 2000
Toronto, Ontario M5H 2A4
Tel: (416) 365-5172

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent mining-focused holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DC.A". The Corporation is primarily engaged in acquiring mineral resource assets. The Corporation operates with the objective of unlocking value through strategic investments in mining projects globally. Our team conducts due diligence in order to assess the geological, technical, environmental, and financial merits and risks of each project and looks to deploy capital where it can either seek to generate investment returns or where the Corporation can collaborate with operating partners and take strategic partnerships through direct interests in mining operations.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor and Media Relations
T: (416) 864-3584
E: ir@dundeecorporation.com


