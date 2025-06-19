Semler Scientific, Inc.: Semler Scientific Appoints Joe Burnett as Director of Bitcoin Strategy; Targets Owning at Least 10,000 Bitcoins by Year-End 2025 and 105,000 by Year-End 2027

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMLR), a publicly traded company that has adopted Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset and is one of the leading corporate holders of Bitcoin, announced the appointment of Joe Burnett as director of Bitcoin strategy. Semler Scientific also announced that it plans to hold 10,000 Bitcoins by year-end 2025, 42,000 by year-end 2026 and 105,000 by year-end 2027, using proceeds from equity and debt financings and cash flows from operations.

"We are excited to have Joe join our Bitcoin strategy team and help drive our three-year-plan to own 105,000 Bitcoins," said Eric Semler, chairman of Semler Scientific. "Joe is an analytical thought leader on Bitcoin and Bitcoin treasury companies. His expertise will be instrumental as we pursue our Bitcoin treasury strategy and aim to deliver long-term value to our stockholders."

"Semler Scientific announced its Bitcoin treasury strategy in May 2024 and we are pleased with the progress to date," Mr. Semler continued. "Since adopting the Bitcoin Standard, we have achieved approximately 287% BTC Yield and a $177 million BTC $ Gain through June 3, 2025. With a strong team in place and a growing connection with the Bitcoin community, we are poised to accelerate our Bitcoin accumulation strategy."

"We are witnessing the global monetization of Bitcoin as a superior form of money," said Joe Burnett, director of Bitcoin strategy. "The trend to adopt Bitcoin as part of corporate treasury is clearly accelerating. Semler Scientific, as the 2nd U.S. public company to adopt the Bitcoin Standard, has been at the forefront of this movement. Semler Scientific is committed to massively growing its Bitcoin treasury in a highly accretive manner for stockholders, guided by a long-term conviction that Bitcoin is the ultimate long duration asset to hold. We are determined to build one of the largest corporate Bitcoin treasuries in the world."

About Joe Burnett:

Joe Burnett is a leading voice on Bitcoin and financial markets. For over seven years, he has publicly been making the case for Bitcoin as the world's most advanced form of monetary technology. He previously served as director of market research at Unchained, a Bitcoin -focused financial services company, where he contributed to the broader adoption of Bitcoin in capital markets and helped shape institutional understanding of collaborative custody. Joe has also been a thought leader on the rise of the Bitcoin treasury company phenomenon since Strategy, the world's first and largest Bitcoin treasury company, began accumulating Bitcoin in 2020.

He has hosted top macro and Bitcoin thinkers-such as Lyn Alden, Luke Gromen, Trace Mayer and Michael Saylor-on various Bitcoin podcasts, offering clear insights at the intersection of monetary policy, markets, and Bitcoin.

Before Unchained, Joe was head analyst and product manager at Blockware Solutions, where he helped launch the Blockware Marketplace, one of the largest Bitcoin mining platforms in the United States. He began his post-graduate career in technology consulting at Ernst & Young and holds a Master's of Science in Business Analytics from the University of Georgia.

About Semler Scientific, Inc.:

Semler Scientific, Inc. is a publicly traded company that has adopted Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset and is one of the leading corporate holders of Bitcoin. In May 2024, Semler Scientific became the second U.S. publicly traded company to adopt a Bitcoin treasury strategy. By using proceeds from equity and debt financings, as well as cash flows from operations, Semler Scientific intends to strategically accumulate Bitcoin. In addition, through its healthcare business, Semler Scientific is a pioneer in developing and marketing technology products and services to assist its customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Its flagship product, QuantaFlo®, which is patented and cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is a rapid point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities. The QuantaFlo test aids in the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, such as peripheral arterial disease (PAD), and Semler Scientific is seeking a new 510(k) clearance for expanded indications. QuantaFlo is used by healthcare providers to evaluate their patient's risk of mortality and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at www.semlerscientific.com.

