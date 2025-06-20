Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Result of AGM 20-Jun-2025 / 10:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 June 2025 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") Result of Annual General Meeting The Board of Gulf Keystone is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at the Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today at 10 A.M (CET) via webcast were duly passed by shareholders. The results of the AGM are as follows: VOTES VOTES % of VOTES RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % AGAINST % TOTAL ISC WITHHELD VOTED 1. THAT BDO LLP be appointed as the Company's auditor to hold office from the close of this meeting until 94,056,445 99.98% 17,766 0.02% 94,074,211 43.35% 19,323 the close of the Company's next annual general meeting and that the Board of Directors be authorised to determine the auditor's remuneration. 2. THAT Mr David Thomas be and is hereby re-appointed 94,002,033 99.92% 74,542 0.08% 94,076,575 43.35% 16,995 as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 3. THAT Ms Wanda Mwaura be and is hereby re-appointed 94,003,581 99.92% 78,408 0.08% 94,081,989 43.35% 11,548 as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 4. THAT Mr Julien Balkany be and is hereby re-appointed 93,997,837 99.92% 75,082 0.08% 94,072,919 43.35% 20,651 as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 5. THAT Ms Marianne Daryabegui be and is hereby 94,000,601 99.92% 78,663 0.08% 94,079,264 43.35% 14,306 appointed as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 6. THAT Ms Catherine Krajicek be and is hereby 94,006,850 99.92% 75,174 0.08% 94,082,024 43.35% 11,536 appointed as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 7. THAT Mr Jon Harris be and is hereby re-appointed as 94,057,177 99.97% 24,905 0.03% 94,082,082 43.35% 11,488 a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 8. THAT Mr Gabriel Papineau-Legris be and is hereby 93,896,089 99.80% 186,005 0.20% 94,082,094 43.35% 11,476 re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 9. THAT the Directors' Remuneration Report as set out 94,003,942 99.92% 71,870 0.08% 94,075,812 43.35% 17,758 in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2024 be and is hereby approved. 10. THAT the Directors' Remuneration Policy described on pages 105 to 110 of the Annual Report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2024 be and is hereby 93,997,527 99.93% 68,284 0.07% 94,065,811 43.35% 27,726 approved and adopted and that the Remuneration Committee of the Board is hereby authorised to do all acts and things necessary to bring the same into effect. 11. THAT the Company be generally and unconditionally 94,058,844 99.98% 21,707 0.02% 94,080,551 43.35% 12,959 authorised to make market purchases of its Common Shares.

