Freitag, 20.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Tradegate
19.06.25 | 14:31
1,900 Euro
+0,11 % +0,002
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Result of AGM 
20-Jun-2025 / 10:30 GMT/BST 
 
20 June 2025 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") 
 
  
 
Result of Annual General Meeting 
 
  
 
The Board of Gulf Keystone is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at the Company's 2025 Annual 
General Meeting ("AGM") held today at 10 A.M (CET) via webcast were duly passed by shareholders. 
 
  
 
The results of the AGM are as follows: 
 
  
 
                                      VOTES      VOTES   % of  VOTES 
 RESOLUTION                       VOTES FOR %    AGAINST %    TOTAL   ISC   WITHHELD 
 1. THAT BDO LLP be appointed as the Company's auditor 
  to hold office from the close of this meeting until 94,056,445 99.98% 17,766 0.02%  94,074,211 43.35% 19,323 
  the close of the Company's next annual general 
  meeting and that the Board of Directors be 
  authorised to determine the auditor's remuneration. 
 2. THAT Mr David Thomas be and is hereby re-appointed  94,002,033 99.92% 74,542 0.08%  94,076,575 43.35% 16,995 
  as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 
 
 3. THAT Ms Wanda Mwaura be and is hereby re-appointed  94,003,581 99.92% 78,408 0.08%  94,081,989 43.35% 11,548 
  as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 
 
 4. THAT Mr Julien Balkany be and is hereby re-appointed 93,997,837 99.92% 75,082 0.08%  94,072,919 43.35% 20,651 
  as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 
 
 5. THAT Ms Marianne Daryabegui be and is hereby     94,000,601 99.92% 78,663 0.08%  94,079,264 43.35% 14,306 
  appointed as a Director in accordance with the 
  Bye-laws. 
 6. THAT Ms Catherine Krajicek be and is hereby     94,006,850 99.92% 75,174 0.08%  94,082,024 43.35% 11,536 
  appointed as a Director in accordance with the 
  Bye-laws. 
 7. THAT Mr Jon Harris be and is hereby re-appointed as 94,057,177 99.97% 24,905 0.03%  94,082,082 43.35% 11,488 
  a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 
 
 8. THAT Mr Gabriel Papineau-Legris be and is hereby   93,896,089 99.80% 186,005 0.20%  94,082,094 43.35% 11,476 
  re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the 
  Bye-laws. 
 9. THAT the Directors' Remuneration Report as set out  94,003,942 99.92% 71,870 0.08%  94,075,812 43.35% 17,758 
  in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 
  2024 be and is hereby approved. 
10. THAT the Directors' Remuneration Policy described on 
  pages 105 to 110 of the Annual Report of the Company 
  for the year ended 31 December 2024 be and is hereby 93,997,527 99.93% 68,284 0.07%  94,065,811 43.35% 27,726 
  approved and adopted and that the Remuneration 
  Committee of the Board is hereby authorised to do 
  all acts and things necessary to bring the same into 
  effect. 
11. THAT the Company be generally and unconditionally  94,058,844 99.98% 21,707 0.02%  94,080,551 43.35% 12,959 
  authorised to make market purchases of its Common 
  Shares.

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:                 +44 (0) 20 7514 1400   
 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
 
& Corporate Communications           aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
  
 
FTI Consulting                 +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
 
Ben Brewerton 
                      GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 393446 
EQS News ID:  2158258 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2025 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
