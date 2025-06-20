

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The foreign ministers of UK, France and Germany will hold talks with their Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Geneva Friday in an attempt to de-escalate the Israel-Iran conflict, which entered its second week.



European ministers are expected to urge Iran to return to the negotiating table, according to reports.



The meeting holds additional significance in the wake of President Donald Trump setting a two-week timeline to open negotiations with Iran before deciding on striking the country alongside Israel.



Washington demands concessions from Iran on its hardline position, including abandoning its uranium enrichment program, reports quoting U.S. officials said.



Also on Thursday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong about the developing situation in the Middle East. Rubio and his foreign counterparts agreed to continue to cooperate closely to ensure Iran never develops or acquires a nuclear weapon, the State Department said in separate press releases.



As deadly missile exchanges between Israel and Iran enter a second week, the United Nations is sounding alarm over the growing toll on civilians, warning of mass displacement and regional instability.



UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Thursday called for 'maximum restraint' and reiterated that both Israel and Iran are bound by international humanitarian law.



'The widescale, continuing attacks by Israel across Iran, and the missile and drone strikes launched in response by Iran, are inflicting severe human rights and humanitarian impacts on civilians, and risk setting the whole region ablaze,' he said in a statement.



The airstrikes, missile and drone attacks - launched by both Israel and Iran since 13 June - have caused heavy damage to civilian infrastructure and claimed hundreds of lives.



According to Iranian authorities, at least 224 people have been killed, while human rights groups report significantly higher figures. In Israel, officials report 24 deaths and more than 840 injuries so far.



Israel's call for civilians to evacuate has triggered panic across Tehran, resulting in heavy traffic jams on highways. Movement has reportedly been hampered across the country by fuel shortages, leading to hours-long queues at petrol stations.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News