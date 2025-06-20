

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 1-week low of 1.5790 against the euro, from an early high of 1.5760.



The loonie dropped to 106.02 against the yen, from an early high of 106.23.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the loonie edged down to 1.3711 and 0.8894 from early highs of 1.3688 and 0.8870.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.59 against the euro, 104.00 against the yen, 1.39 against the greenback and 0.90 against the aussie.



