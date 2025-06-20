

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mildly positive mood prevails in the crypto market as participants digested recent developments on the geopolitical front.



Geopolitical tensions eased in the backdrop of President Donald Trump's decision to open a two-week negotiating window over the Middle East conflict.



Meanwhile, the hawkish tone in the Fed's recent decision to hold rates also weighed on market sentiment, limiting gains. The Fed maintained the outlook of two rate cuts for 2025 but hinted at only one rate cut in 2026.



Overall crypto market capitalization has rallied more than a percent in the past 24 hours. It is currently at $3.29 trillion. Close to 30 percent of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent. The 24-hour trading volume has however decreased more than 22 percent overnight to $85 billion.



Reflecting the global market sentiment, the CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the emotional state of the market is remaining steady at 48. The readings imply a neutral state of the market.



Bitcoin rallied more than a percent overnight to trade at $105,933. It is currently trading 5 percent below the all-time-high of $111,970 recorded on May 22. The original cryptocurrency traded between $106,540 and $103,941 during the past 24 hours. The leading cryptocurrency is trading with gains of 1.1 percent over the 7-day horizon and losses of 0.5 percent over the 30-day horizon. Year-to-date gains are a little more than 13 percent.



Ethereum also rallied close to a percent overnight to trade at $2,550. Ether has also added 1.1 percent in the past week and 0.60 percent over the past 30 days. Losses in 2025 are a little more than 23 percent. Ether's current trading price is 48 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $2,569 and $2,486.



Bitcoin is currently ranked 7th and Ethereum 36th in the ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked XRP gained 0.4 percent overnight to trade at $2.16, around 44 percent below the all-time high.



5th ranked BNB also added 0.7 percent overnight at its current trading price of $649.



The price of 6th ranked Solana gained 1.3 percent overnight to $147.34.



8th ranked TRON slipped 0.71 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2733.



9th ranked Dogecoin edged down 0.01 percent overnight to trade at $0.1701. DOGE is currently trading 77 percent below the record high.



10th ranked Cardano gained 0.32 percent overnight to trade at $0.6014. The trading price is 81 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high.



59th ranked KAIA (KAIA) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with an overnight surge of 13.6 percent. 64th ranked Sei (SEI) followed with gains of 11.7 percent.



85th ranked Aerodrome Finance (AERO) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 7.9 percent. 74th ranked AB (AB) followed with losses of 6.9 percent.



