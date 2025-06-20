

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The International Atomic Energy Agency has issued warning about the potential for a radiological accident in Iran's nuclear sites that came under attack by Israeli missiles for the past one week.



The global nuclear watchdog confirmed that key buildings at the Khondab Heavy Water Research Reactor, under construction near the city of Arak, were damaged when Israeli warplanes bombed it on Thursday.



As the reactor was not operational and did not contain any nuclear material, no radiological consequence was expected, according to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.



Since the military attacks began a week ago, the IAEA has been reporting on damage at several nuclear facilities in Iran, including sites located in Arak, Esfahan, Natanz and Tehran, and their potential radiological impact.



At present, no damage has been observed at Iran's other nuclear sites.



While there has been no major radiological incident as a result of the attacks so far, the Director General stressed the possible nuclear safety and security risks.



'There is a lot of nuclear material in Iran in different places, which means that the potential for a radiological accident with the dispersion in the atmosphere of radioactive materials and particles does exist'.



Grossi also emphasized the importance of cooperating and exchanging information with the Iranian authorities.



'Amid theses challenging and complex circumstances, it is crucial that the IAEA receives timely and regular technical information about the nuclear facilities,' the IAEA chief said in a statement.



