

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French manufacturing confidence weakened slightly in June, largely reflecting the deterioration in order books, past production and personal production outlook, monthly survey from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.



The manufacturing sentiment index fell to 96 from 97 in May, while it was forecast to remain unchanged at 97.



The balance of opinion associated with general production prospects in the industry remained stable at -13. Meanwhile, the personal production outlook indicator dropped to -1 from zero.



Manufacturers' assessment about order books softened in June. The overall order book balance stood at -24 compared to -23 in May. Likewise, the foreign order book balance slid to -17 from -16.



The past evolution of workforce size decreased to -4 and moved closer to its average. The one relating to the expected evolution of workforce size was unchanged at -2.



The balance of opinion relating to the expected trend in selling prices over the next three months held steady at 6.



Past production assessment of manufacturers deteriorated in June, with the index falling to -1 from +3. Meanwhile, the index for finished-goods inventory rose notably to 15 from 9 a month ago.



As for the balance of opinion on economic uncertainty felt by business leaders, the index fell back to 28 from 31.



The overall business confidence index, which comprises the responses of business leaders from sectors such as manufacturing, construction, services, retail trade, and wholesale trade, remained unchanged at 96 in June.



