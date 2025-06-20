Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received further high-grade results on the Great Burnt Main Zone (GBMZ), Footwall Zone (FW) and North Stringer Zone (NSZ).

Highlights include DDH GB-25-65, drilled from West to East, was designed as an infill hole to test the GBMZ and intersect the FW, located 100-150 m east of the GBMZ. Both zones were successfully intersected, cutting several sections of massive sulphide in the GBMZ grading 2.49% Cu over 12.30 m (2.95% CuEq), including 5.27% Cu over 4.80 m (6.34% CuEq). This result significantly exceeds the nearby historic hole, GB50, drilled in 1969, which returned 0.13% Cu over 0.91 m from smaller diameter core.

Three other important copper intersections were encountered east of the GBMZ, including:

0.33 m grading 3.32% Cu (3.47% CuEq) ;

; 2.85 m grading 1.27% Cu (1.55% CuEq) and;

and; 0.30 m grading 1.07% Cu (1.16% CuEq).

These results confirm the presence of multiple copper-rich zones east of the GBMZ, an area that has seen little drilling or exploration. Due to the increased gold content observed in the FW and NSZ, the Company has decided to add a CuEq column and the full table of these results are below (see Table 1).

Table 1: Great Burnt/South Pond Drill Results

DDH # From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Zn (%) Ag (g/t) Co (%) *CuEq (%) Zone GB-25-61 53.00 57.70 4.70 0.24 0.35 0.02 0.90 0.003 0.59 NSZ incl 56.00 56.70 0.70 0.46 1.19 0.03 2.20 0.004 1.61 NSZ GB-25-62 127.50 144.50 17.00 0.34 0.03 0.01 0.41 0.005 0.39 NSZ incl 131.50 135.50 4.00 0.80 0.06 0.01 1.10 0.007 0.89 NSZ GB-25-63 2.15 9.85 7.70 0.23 2.15 0.02 1.06 0.004 2.25 NSZ incl 7.10 9.85 2.75 0.35 5.46 0.02 1.86 0.005 5.45 NSZ GB-25-64 37.00 38.00 1.00 0.04 0.13 0.01 <0.2 0.003 0.17 NSZ and 117.70 118.30 0.60 0.17 <5 0.01 <0.2 0.006 0.19 NSZ GB-25-65 246.00 258.30 12.30 2.49 0.11 0.90 5.45 0.020 2.95 Main incl 247.90 252.70 4.80 5.27 0.24 2.15 12.12 0.045 6.34 Main incl 249.90 250.90 1.00 7.49 0.41 2.79 16.80 0.035 8.91 Main and 271.15 277.45 6.30 1.82 0.10 0.21 5.26 0.009 2.05 Main incl 272.00 276.60 4.60 2.31 0.13 0.25 6.69 0.009 2.59 Main incl 272.60 273.60 1.00 6.14 0.42 0.40 16.20 0.008 6.83 Main and 293.37 293.70 0.33 3.32 0.05 0.20 3.70 0.005 3.47 Main and 417.25 420.10 2.85 1.27 0.14 0.01 2.60 0.042 1.55 Footwall incl 418.25 419.25 1.00 2.64 0.26 0.02 5.60 0.065 3.13 Footwall and 450.17 452.45 2.28 0.27 0.02 0.01 0.30 0.003 0.30 Footwall incl 451.15 451.45 0.30 1.07 0.05 0.01 2.30 0.005 1.16 Footwall



Note: True widths estimated to be 90% of reported core lengths. Copper equivalents (CuEq) based on total contained copper, gold, silver, zinc and cobalt, metal prices as of June 18, 2025 (Cu - US$4.84/lb, Au - US$3,384.45/oz), Ag - US$36.86/oz, Zn - US$1.20/lb and Co - US$15.12/lb).

Copper Equivalent % = Cu% + ((Au g/t/31.10348 * Au Rec. * Au Price) + (Ag g/t/31.10348 * Ag Rec. * Ag price) + (Zn% * 22.046 * Zn Rec. * Zn price) + (Co% * 22.046 * Zn Rec. * Co price)/(Cu Price * 22.046 * Cu Rec.). Metal recoveries (Rec.) are assumed to be 100%.

Figure 1: Drill Hole Plan Map NSZ

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/256234_287140bf24ee1b6e_003full.jpg

Figure 2: Great Burnt Copper Main Zone Longitudinal Section



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/256234_287140bf24ee1b6e_004full.jpg

On June 3, 2025, the Company released early assay results from a new area 150 m north of the GBMZ which returned 2.15g/t Au over 7.70 m, including 5.46g/t Au over 2.75 m. Elevated base metal results confirm copper mineralization is associated with this new gold-mineralized area (see attached table and plan map for NSZ). The Company remains excited about this new area, which will be subject to further drilling. The mineralized zone could represent an extension of mineralization intersected in hole GB-25-59, located 50 m to the south. In GB-25-59, an upper zone contained gold mineralization grading 0.67g/t Au and 0.69% Cu over 14.40 m, including 2.16 g/t Au and 1.09% Cu over 3.00 m, while a lower zone in the same hole cut 0.89% Cu over 6.48 m including 1.11% Cu over 5.09 m. Drilling is currently paused until results are received and compiled, along with an evaluation of recent downhole geophysics, which will provide targeting for the restart of drilling.

The Company has also completed GB-26-66, which is its deepest hole to date testing the down plunge extension of the GBMZ. The hole cut stinger copper-pyrrhotite mineralization near the bottom of the hole, but did not intersect massive sulphide. A subsequent down hole deep EM survey has identified a strong conductor immediately below the hole.

In addition, Benton is continuing to plan further drilling for the South Pond Gold-Copper Zone where it has completed over 5.6 km of surface pulse Electro Magnetic (EM) along the South Pond (SP) trend on the Great Burnt Property. The survey has identified excellent conductive trends which coincide with known mineralized zones at SP, as well as multiple new targets, which will be subject to summer follow-up with prospecting, trenching and diamond drilling. The South Pond trend has been drill-tested at shallow depths over a strike length of approximately 2.3 km, with impressive results.

Benton has a 70% interest in the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project and Homeland Nickel holds the remaining 30%, where they are funding their respective interest, with Benton as the project operator.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website).

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25 km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies.

All drilling phases at Great Burnt to date have returned impressive results including: GB-23-02: 13.00 m of 8.31% Cu, incl 3.00 m of 12.80% Cu GB-23-04: 26.87 m of 7.18% Cu, incl 11.16 m of 10.28% Cu GB-23-12: 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, incl 1.00 m of 8.77% Cu, 82.00g/t Ag, 4.43g/t Au GB-23-15: 22.59 m of 5.03% Cu, incl 0.50 m of 20.00% Cu GB-23-21: 24.00 m of 5.81% Cu, incl 7.00 m of 11.47% Cu GB-23-22: 21.68 m of 3.59% Cu, incl 2.00 m of 15.3% Cu.

Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with robust results including: SP-24-03: 43.75 m of 1.62 g/t Au, SP-24-07: 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au, SP-24-15: 22.50 m of 1.24 g/t Au and SP-24-32: 54.5 m of 1.88 g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

Website: www.bentonresources.ca

Twitter: @BentonResources

Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256234

SOURCE: Benton Resources Inc.