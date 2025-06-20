

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has urged Congress to pass President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill to begin upgrading the U.S.'s aging air traffic control systems.



'Building a brand-new Air Traffic Control system is exactly the kind of investment Americans are excited about,' Duffy said at a press conference following his tour of San Diego International Airport's Air Traffic Control Tower. 'The One Big Beautiful Bill is the down payment America needs for a brand-new air traffic control system. While we'll need additional funding to get the job done, the choice before Congress is clear - pass the OBBB and let USDOT get to work or vote no and leave USDOT with zero dollars to begin replacing our aging system. I urge Congress to deliver on President Donald Trump's promise to the American people to get America building again.'



Duffy was joined by Air Traffic Organization Chief Operating Officer (A) Frank McIntosh.



SAN is the busiest single-runway commercial airport in the U.S. and supports approximately 200,000 arrivals and departures annually.



