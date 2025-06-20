Everything Blockchain, Inc.: Everything Blockchain Plans $10M Strategic Acquisition of SOL, XRP, SUI, TAO & HYPE - Front Running Wall Street

Jacksonville, Florida, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT) announced today its strategic plan to deploy $10 million into five of the fastest growing blockchain networks-Solana (SOL), XRP, Sui (SUI), Bittensor (TAO), and Hyperliquid (HYPE), positioning ahead of the anticipated institutional crypto wave.

This strategy positions EBZT as the first U.S. public equity to implement a multi-token staking treasury focused on blockchain networks seeking institutional adoption. With its small float, EBZT offers retail investors scarce exposure to top crypto assets before Wall Street institutions enter at scale.

Notably, similar public crypto treasury plays such as SolStrategies and Janover have recently raised hundreds of millions of dollars, demonstrating strong investor appetite for crypto treasury strategies, yet none offer diversified, multi-asset staking focused on the industry's highest potential networks.

Current network staking yields position EBZT to generate approximately $1 million in annual rewards once deployed, with revenue potential accelerating as the treasury expands. EBZT plans to funnel a significant portion of these staking rewards directly into shareholder pockets through potential dividends, creating the first-ever crypto dividend play in public markets.

"While Bitcoin grabbed headlines, the real money is flowing into the blockchain networks powering tomorrow's financial infrastructure," said CEO Arthur Rozenberg. "EBZT shareholders are getting front-row seats to the biggest institutional crypto shift since Bitcoin ETFs launched but this time, we're there first."

The $36 billion annual crypto staking market remains virtually untouched by public companies, according to Messari, creating a massive first-mover opportunity. EBZT is actively pursuing a Nasdaq uplisting to unlock institutional capital and cement its position as the premier crypto treasury play before competitors flood the space.

Investment Highlights:

First-Mover Advantage: Early ownership ahead of institutional inflows

Diversified Exposure: First public company offering a diversified, revenue-generating crypto treasury across five high-growth blockchain ecosystems

Immediate Yield Potential: Annual staking rewards estimated at approximately $1M post-deployment

Potential Dividends: Staking revenue planned to be distributed to shareholders

EBZT delivers a rare ground floor entry into a professionally managed crypto public treasury before Wall Street's blockchain gold rush reaches full swing. Smart money is moving fast-stay tuned for critical updates on funding completion and rapid deployment.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC Markets: EBZT) bridges the gap between traditional financial markets and blockchain innovation. EBZT provides accessible blockchain consulting services and develops transformative financial products designed to modernize financial processes for institutional clients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding EBZT's plans to deploy $10 million into blockchain networks, anticipated staking rewards, potential dividend distributions, treasury expansion, institutional adoption trends, Nasdaq uplisting pursuit, and expected market positioning. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "plans," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "potential," "estimated," "position," "strategy," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Key risks include: (1) the Company's ability to successfully complete its planned capital raise; (2) volatility in cryptocurrency markets and staking yields; (3) regulatory changes affecting cryptocurrency investments or staking activities; (4) technical risks associated with blockchain networks and staking protocols; (5) competitive pressures from other crypto treasury strategies; (6) the Company's ability to achieve or maintain Nasdaq listing standards; (7) custody and security risks associated with digital assets; (8) potential changes in institutional adoption of blockchain technologies; and (9) the Company's ability to execute its stated strategy and achieve projected returns.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC.

Contact:



Arthur Rozenberg

CEO, Everything Blockchain, Inc.

arthur.rozenberg@everythingblockchain.io