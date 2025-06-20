Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.06.2025 14:06 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. Announces Results of 2025 Annual Meeting

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: LCUT), a leading global provider of branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home, announced the results of the votes taken at the Company's 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

The stockholders elected the following directors to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Stockholders:

Jeffrey Siegel Chairman of the Board
Robert B. Kay Chief Executive Officer, Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Jeffrey H. Evans Former Executive Vice President, Entertainment, Toys, and Seasonal, Walmart U.S.
Rachael A. Jarosh Former President and Chief Executive Officer, Enactus
Cherrie Nanninga Partner, Real Estate Solutions Group, LLC
Craig Phillips Retired, Senior Vice President - Distribution, Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Veronique Gabai-Pinsky Former Global President, Vera Wang Group, LLC
Bruce G. Pollack Managing Partner, Centre Partners Management, LLC
Michael J. Regan Retired Certified Public Accountant
Michael Schnabel Senior Partner, Centre Partners Management, LLC

In addition, stockholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2025.

On a non-binding advisory basis, stockholders approved the 2024 compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

Separately, on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, Lifetime's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0425 per share payable on August 15, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2025.

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n® Chicago Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, Rabbit®, and Dolly®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew®, Year & Day®, Dolly®, Royal Leerdam®, and ONIS®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S'well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather, Planet Box®, and Dolly®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company's corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

Contacts:

Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Laurence Winoker, Chief Financial Officer
516-203-3590
investor.relations@lifetimebrands.com

or

MZ North America
Shannon Devine
Main: 203-741-8811
LCUT@mzgroup.us


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
