

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The National Institutes of Health has launched a five-year, $10 million research initiative to assess and address the long-term health outcomes stemming from the 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.



On February 3, 2023, a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment involving 38 cars carrying hazardous chemicals - including vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, ethylene glycol, and benzene residue - resulted in prolonged fires and controlled burns in East Palestine. Following the derailment, several railcars burned for more than two days, and emergency responders conducted controlled burns which raised concerns about the airborne release of hydrogen chloride and phosgene.



Community members experienced and reported a range of initial health symptoms such as headaches as well as respiratory, skin, and eye irritations, prompting concern about broader long-term impacts on maternal and child health as well as psychological, immunological, respiratory, and cardiovascular effects.



'NIH is working to ensure that the people of East Palestine and the surrounding communities are listened to, cared for, and get the answers they deserve,' NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya said. 'This multi-disciplinary research program will focus on public health tracking and surveillance of the community's health conditions to support health care decisions and preventive measures.'



NIH has released the technical details, application information, and other background material regarding the multi-disciplinary, community-focused series of studies to the public.



The deadline to submit research proposals is July 21. Research projects will start this fall, NIH said in a press release.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News