Aventura, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - Sarraga Plastic Surgery, an experienced provider of advanced aesthetic and reconstructive procedures in South Florida, is proud to announce its rebranding as The ARTIS Institute for Plastic Surgery. This exciting transformation aims to elevate the practice's ongoing commitment to innovation, ARTIStry, and patient-centered care. Alongside this new chapter, The ARTIS Institute is thrilled to welcome two distinguished doctors to its renowned team, joining Medical Director Dr. Andres Sarraga, Dr. Baotram Tran, and Dr. Amarie Negron.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Andres Sarraga, The ARTIS Institute for Plastic Surgery continues to set the standard for excellence in cosmetic surgery and state of the art aesthetic treatments including lasers and advanced injectables. Dr. Sarraga is nationally recognized for his ARTIStry, technical expertise, innovative procedures and dedication to natural-looking results. With a reputation built on integrity and compassion, Dr. Sarraga has cultivated a practice where patient safety and satisfaction are paramount.

"Rebranding as The ARTIS Institute for Plastic Surgery marks a pivotal moment for our practice and the community we serve," said Dr. Sarraga. "Our new name embodies our philosophy: plastic surgery is both a science and an art. With our expanded team, we are poised to elevate the standard of care and innovation in Aventura and beyond." The new name is representative not only of who they are but also what they do.

Along with the founder and Medical Director, Dr. Sarraga, The ARTIS Institute is proud to offer a diverse and dynamic team of experts, each bringing unique skills and perspectives to the practice:

Dr. Baotram Tran: A highly skilled, double board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Tran brings a wealth of expertise in both aesthetic and reconstructive procedures. As a female, Asian surgeon, Dr. Tran offers a unique perspective and a deep understanding of the needs of a diverse patient population. Her compassionate approach and technical excellence make her a valued asset to the team. Learn more about Dr. Tran

Dr. Amarie Negron: Dr. Negron brings a holistic and highly personalized approach to patient care. As head of the wellness division, she blends her deep expertise in both traditional and functional medicine to support each patient's journey toward total well-being inside and out. Learn more about Dr. Negron

The ARTIS Institute for Plastic Surgery is dedicated to providing the highest standard of care in a welcoming, inclusive environment. The practice's multidisciplinary team offers a full spectrum of surgical and non-surgical treatments; by integrating ARTIStry with the latest medical advancements, The ARTIS Institute empowers patients to look and feel their best at every stage of life.

About The ARTIS Institute for Plastic Surgery

Located in the heart of Aventura, Florida, The ARTIS Institute for Plastic Surgery is a premier destination for aesthetic transformation and wellness. The practice offers a comprehensive range of aesthetic treatments and cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, all delivered by a team of board-certified experts dedicated to helping patients achieve their unique goals in a safe and supportive setting; contact the team to learn more.

