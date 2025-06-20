

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has decided to exclude Chinese companies from EU government purchases of medical devices exceeding 5 million euros. This measure follows the conclusions of the first investigation under the International Procurement Instrument, and allows no more than 50 percent of inputs from China for successful bids.



This response is proportionate to China's barriers, while ensuring that all the necessary medical devices are available for the EU healthcare system. Exceptions will be in place where no alternative suppliers exist. The measures are consistent with the EU's international obligations, including under the WTO framework, as the EU has no binding procurement commitments vis-à-vis China.



The European Commission said it took this measure to stop China from its discrimination against EU firms and EU-made medical devices and treat EU companies with the same openness as the EU does with Chinese companies and products. This is a response to China's longstanding exclusion of EU-made medical devices from Chinese government contracts, the Commission said in a press release.



Global public procurement, worth more than 11 trillion euros per year, is an important business opportunity for European companies. The EU public procurement market remains one of the most open in the world. Chinese exports of medical devices to the EU have more than doubled between 2015 and 2023.



At the same time China has erected significant and recurring legal and administrative barriers to its procurement market, the Commissoin said.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News