Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
20.06.25 | 16:00
184,00 Euro
+0,40 % +0,74
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
184,02184,1016:01
184,00184,0616:00
ACCESS Newswire
20.06.2025 15:50 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FireGooses Launches DealHurryUp AI-Powered Tool for Authentic Amazon Discounts

KALISPELL, MT / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / FireGooses today announced the launch of DealHurryUp, a free mobile app deploying proprietary data-mining technology to detect verified discounts on Amazon. The platform identifies genuine price reductions while filtering out artificially inflated promotions, enabling consumers to access transparent deals on essential goods.

Developed by FireGooses' technology team, DealHurryUp addresses widespread concerns over misleading e-commerce pricing. The algorithm scans thousands of Amazon listings daily, cross-referencing historical pricing data and vendor credibility to flag only legitimate discounts.

Key features include:

• Real-time Verification: Identifies items priced below fair market value (e.g., a $51.98 blender validated at true 50% discount - $23.99)
• Anti-Inflation Filter: Blocks "discounts" derived from inflated base prices
• Speed-Critical Alerts: Surfaces time-sensitive deals that typically vanish within hours

"With deceptive promotions costing consumers billions annually, our mission is to turn savings transparency into a free public utility," stated a FireGooses spokesperson.

Monetization & Integrity

While generating revenue through affiliate partnerships, DealHurryUp maintains a strict policy of featuring deals based solely on verified savings - regardless of advertiser relationships.

App Availability

The free-to-use DealHurryUp app is now live on:

• Apple App Store
• Google Play Store

About FireGooses

FireGooses (1001 S. MAIN ST. #10308, KALISPELL, MT 59901) builds consumer-focused shopping technologies. DealHurryUp represents its flagship initiative to combat pricing misinformation through AI-driven e-commerce analysis.

Media Contact:

Organization: FireGooses
Contact Person Name: Michael Smith
Website: https://dealhurryup.com/
Email: DealHurryUp.com@gmail.com
Country: United States

SOURCE: FireGooses



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/firegooses-launches-dealhurryup-ai-powered-tool-for-authentic-ama-1041378

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.