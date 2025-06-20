FireGooses Launches DealHurryUp AI-Powered Tool for Authentic Amazon Discounts

KALISPELL, MT / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / FireGooses today announced the launch of DealHurryUp, a free mobile app deploying proprietary data-mining technology to detect verified discounts on Amazon. The platform identifies genuine price reductions while filtering out artificially inflated promotions, enabling consumers to access transparent deals on essential goods.

Developed by FireGooses' technology team, DealHurryUp addresses widespread concerns over misleading e-commerce pricing. The algorithm scans thousands of Amazon listings daily, cross-referencing historical pricing data and vendor credibility to flag only legitimate discounts.

Key features include:

• Real-time Verification: Identifies items priced below fair market value (e.g., a $51.98 blender validated at true 50% discount - $23.99)

• Anti-Inflation Filter: Blocks "discounts" derived from inflated base prices

• Speed-Critical Alerts: Surfaces time-sensitive deals that typically vanish within hours

"With deceptive promotions costing consumers billions annually, our mission is to turn savings transparency into a free public utility," stated a FireGooses spokesperson.

Monetization & Integrity

While generating revenue through affiliate partnerships, DealHurryUp maintains a strict policy of featuring deals based solely on verified savings - regardless of advertiser relationships.

App Availability

The free-to-use DealHurryUp app is now live on:

• Apple App Store

• Google Play Store

About FireGooses

FireGooses (1001 S. MAIN ST. #10308, KALISPELL, MT 59901) builds consumer-focused shopping technologies. DealHurryUp represents its flagship initiative to combat pricing misinformation through AI-driven e-commerce analysis.

Media Contact:

FireGooses

Contact Person Name: Michael Smith

Website: https://dealhurryup.com/

Email: DealHurryUp.com@gmail.com

Country: United States

