Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
20.06.25 | 08:08
6,600 Euro
-1,49 % -0,100
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6507,15016:41
Dow Jones News
20.06.2025 16:27 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 29 March 2025 and Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 29 March 2025 and Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 29 March 2025 and 
Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting 
20-Jun-2025 / 14:52 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
 
FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. ("the Company") 
 
  
 
Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 29 March 2025 and Notice of 2025 Annual General 
Meeting 
 
  
 
  
 
FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. today announces that the following documents are being posted or otherwise made available 
to shareholders: 
 
  
 
 -- Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 29 March 2025 
 -- Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting 
 -- Form of Proxy 
  
 
Copies of the above documents are available on the Company's website at www.fullers.co.uk/corporate/investors/ 
general-meetings and, in accordance with LR 6.4.1R, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will 
shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
  
 
In compliance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5 is available in unedited full text 
within the Annual Report and Accounts which are available on the Company's website as well as the National Storage 
Mechanism, as noted above. 
 
  
 
The Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 2DR on 
Tuesday 22 July 2025 at 11 a.m. 
 
  
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
  
 
Rachel Spencer 
 
Company Secretary  
 
020 8996 2073 
 
  
 
20 June 2025 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  393453 
EQS News ID:  2158366 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2158366&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2025 09:52 ET (13:52 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.