Freitag, 20.06.2025

WKN: A411HZ | ISIN: ES0126775008 | Ticker-Symbol: DI60
Tradegate
17.06.25 | 15:11
27,150 Euro
+1,69 % +0,450
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.06.2025 17:58 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grupo Dia strengthens its Board of Directors to support Strategic Plan 2025-29

Alberto Gavazzi assumes the presidency of the Board in the new phase of accelerated growth of Dia

MADRID, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As announced on May 20th, effective after the General Shareholders' Meeting held today, Alberto Gavazzi assumes the presidency of the Board of Directors of Grupo Dia. Gavazzi, who succeeds Benjamin J. Babcock in this role, will contribute his operational experience and growth mindset to support Dia's pivot to a sustainable growth agenda. Babcock will continue as a proprietary director and principal representative of LetterOne, Grupo Dia's reference shareholder.

The General Shareholders' Meeting also approved the appointment of Rut Aranda, Sara Díez Jauregui and Paloma Pérez as independent directors. These appointments add the talent of three professionals with proven track records and in-depth knowledge of the retail sector, as well as experience in key areas such as digitalization, customer insight, brand building, sustainability, and supply chain management.

With these changes, the Board of Directors now has 10 members, 70% of whom are independent directors and 50% women, exceeding in both cases the corporate governance recommendations for listed companies in Spain. This evolution further strengthens Grupo Dia's governance framework and consolidates a structure aligned with the company's operational and financial challenges.

"It is an honor to take on the chair of the Board of Directors at this new stage. Dia has a solid foundation thanks to its successful transformation and is well positioned to take full advantage of the growth opportunities presented by the market," said Gavazzi.

In his address to shareholders, Babcock stated: "It has been a privilege to serve as chairman in a crucial period in Dia's history. Alberto's experience and growth mindset are exactly what Dia needs as it pivots fully to a growth agenda."

Grupo Dia CEOMartín Tolcachir emphasised Dia's commitment to creating sustainable long-term value for its shareholders and stakeholders, driven by the company's Strategic Plan 2025-29, "Growing Every Day."

New Board composition:

Alberto Gavazzi (Chair), Benjamin J. Babcock, Gloria Hernández, Luisa Delgado, José Wahnon, Sergio Días, Vicente Trius, Rut Aranda, Sara Díez Jauregui, and Paloma Pérez.

Board of Committees:

Appointments and Remuneration: Luisa Delgado (Chair), Vicente Trius, Rut Aranda, Paloma Pérez.

Audit and Compliance: Gloria Hernández (Chair), José Wahnon, Sergio Días, Sara Díez Jauregui.

Secretary of the Board of Directors and its Committees: Patricio Morenés.



