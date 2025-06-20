ATN International, Inc.: ATN Increases Dividend 15% as Part of Disciplined Capital Allocation Strategy

BEVERLY, Mass., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend increase of 15% to $0.275 per share. The quarterly dividend will be payable on July 7, 2025, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2025.

"The Board's decision to increase the dividend at this time reflects our confidence in the company's financial strength and future cash flow generation," said Brad Martin, ATN's Chief Executive Officer. "As we move forward, we remain focused on monetizing the investments made during our recent three-year strategic capital spending cycle, supported by ongoing cost management and efficiency initiatives. These efforts reinforce our commitment to disciplined capital allocation and our confidence in delivering sustained long-term value to our shareholders."

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company's operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com .

