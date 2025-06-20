

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment in Croatia dropped further in May amid increases in the labor force as well as in the number those with jobs, preliminary figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



The registered jobless rate fell to 4.1 percent from 4.6 percent in April. The number of unemployed decreased to 73, 231 persons from 81, 497 persons in the previous month.



The employment figure grew to 1.73 million from 1.70 million in April.



The labor force grew to 1.80 million from 1.78 million people in the previous month.



Another report from the statistical office showed that the average gross monthly net earnings per persons in April decreased 1.2 percent from March to EUR 1,439. Gross earnings dropped 1.4 percent.



Net earnings grew a real 5.4 percent year-on-year and gross pay was 5.8 percent higher from the same month last year.



In April, hourly net earnings per person decreased 4.5 percent from March, but grew 8.9 percent year-on-year.



