Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9Y0 | ISIN: FR0014004L86 | Ticker-Symbol: DAU0
Tradegate
20.06.25 | 19:46
303,60 Euro
+0,13 % +0,40
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
304,80305,8019:59
304,60306,0019:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.06.2025 19:22 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Support from the Ministry of the French Armed Forces for the development of Dassault Aviation's VORTEX spaceplane demonstrator

Support from the Ministry of the French Armed Forces
for the development of Dassault Aviation's
VORTEX spaceplane demonstrator

(Saint-Cloud, June 20, 2025) - At the Paris Air Show today, Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of the French Armed Forces, and Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, announced the signing of an agreement to support the development of a spaceplane demonstrator.

This demonstrator represents the first step in an incremental and intrinsically dual roadmap for the development of a family of spaceplanes called VORTEX (Véhicule Orbital Réutilisable de Transport et d'Exploration).

In line with its key role in national aeronautical sovereignty, Dassault Aviation is building this roadmap to contribute to the development of key strategic capabilities and meet the new challenges of the space economy. It addresses multiple applications, including transport to and from orbit, and civil and military missions for an autonomous orbital platform.

Drawing on Dassault Aviation's solid and recognised industrial expertise as an architect and integrator of complex airborne systems, reinforced by that acquired in the space sector on such emblematic projects as Hermès, the X-38 and the IXV, this demonstrator aims to validate the critical performances associated with the configuration of a spaceplane, in particular control of hypersonic flight, advanced thermal protection technologies and flight control. These demonstration objectives are an essential step in reducing technological uncertainties and preparing for future decisions on operational space capabilities, both military and civilian.

By adopting an agile innovation approach aimed at accelerating the maturation of critical technologies and disruptive concepts, Dassault Aviation is embracing the spirit of NewSpace, optimizing industrial processes and seeking the optimum balance between technical performance, development time, risk mitigation and cost efficiency.

"Like Dassault Aviation's civil and military aircraft, the VORTEX spaceplane is designed to be highly versatile. It will contribute to transforming the uses of the space sector and opening up new fields of application. At the crossroads of aviation and space technologies, the VORTEX will undoubtedly pave the way for a new generation of space aeronautics, consolidating France's strategic position as a leading space power.Dassault Aviation is proud to take on this historic challenge and thanks the French Ministry of Armed Forces for its confidence. " said Eric Trappier.

* *

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications
Stéphane Fort: +33
Mathieu Durand: +33

Defense Communication
Nathalie Bakhos: +33 (0)1 47 11 84 12 - nathalie-beatrice.bakhos@dassault-aviation.com

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

  • PR_Dassault Aviation Vortex GB (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aad8a09b-52a9-4ac7-86ab-87d28b05236c)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.