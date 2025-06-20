Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (OTCQB: MAGMF) (FSE: BC21) (WKN: A411DV) (the "Company" or "Magma") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Vancouver-based Matrix Agency Marketing Ltd. ("Matrix"), a marketing and consulting services company focused on the junior mining sector. Under the terms of the engagement agreement (the "Agreement"), the Company will compensate Matrix $7,000 per month, over a 12-month initial term of the Agreement. No stock options of shares of Magma are included in the terms of this Agreement. Matrix may be awarded stock options at some time in the future at the full discretion of the Board of Directors of Magma. Matrix and or its affiliates currently hold no Magma shares but may from time to time acquire or dispose of securities of the Company through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. Matrix is at arm's length to Magma Silver Corp. and has no other relationship with the Company, except pursuant to the Agreement." The Agreement has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is pleased to welcome the addition of Matrix to its investor relations team, for the purpose of providing certain market and investor relations services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). By leveraging Matrix, the Company hopes to heighten market awareness for Magma and its business, including the Company's exploration and development plans for its flagship Niñobamba silver-gold project in Southeast Peru.

Matrix is a marketing firm based out of Vancouver, British Columbia specializing in the junior mining sector with expertise in marketing strategy, graphic and web design, communications and content marketing, including PR and event coordination.

About Magma Silver Corp.

Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal mining exploration projects. The Company's primary focus is on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver gold project in the mining supportive country of Peru.

