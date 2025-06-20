Anzeige
Freitag, 20.06.2025
WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Frankfurt
20.06.25 | 21:00
0,675 Euro
+50,00 % +0,225
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
20.06.2025 19:51 Uhr
309 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants and Options

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants and Options 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants and Options 
20-Jun-2025 / 18:19 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants and Options 
 
London, UK, 20 June 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF) announces that it has received an 
option exercise notice over 500,000 ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") at an exercise price of 4.25p, 
warrant exercise notices over 2,000,000 Ordinary Shares, at an exercise price of 3.75p and warrant exercise notices 
over 2,710,000 Ordinary Shares, at an exercise price of 3p. 
 
The exercised warrants are among those granted during the Company's subscription and broker placement, through 
Peterhouse Capital and SI Capital, as announced on 21 April 2023 and 8 March 2024 and the exercised options are among 
those granted as announced on 10th November 2023. 
 
Admission 
 
Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth 
Market on or around 26th June 2025 ("Admission"). The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing 
ordinary shares in issue. 
 
Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital, including the new shares resulting from the WRAP retail offer, 
expected to be admitted on or around 23rd June 2024, as announced on 18th June 2025, will comprise 364,687,274 Ordinary 
Shares. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the 
denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a 
change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 
 
The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 
                                     
 
Coinsilium Group Limited                      +350 2000 8223 
 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman                  +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                    www.coinsilium.com 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                                 +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
 
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) 
                                +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
Nick Emerson 
 
Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) 
                                +4420 3179 5300 
Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock 
 
OAK Securities (Joint Broker) 
                                Tel. +44 (0)20 3973 3678 
Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI-powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary, Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited, serves as the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2025, the Company launched Forza Gibraltar Limited, its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary focused on accumulating and holding Bitcoin.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

For more information, visit: https://www.coinsilium.com/

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  393456 
EQS News ID:  2158410 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2158410&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2025 13:19 ET (17:19 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
