

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market was down again on Friday, albeit barely, despite spending most of the trading day in positive territory before a late swoon extended its losing streak.



The SMI has now fallen lower in six straight sessions, slumping more than 450 points or 3.8 percent in that span.



The early support came on bargain hunting and following reports that U.S. President Donald Trump sees a 'substantial chance of negotiations' and would decide within two weeks whether to authorize a direct U.S. military strike on Iran.



The SMI eased 0.20 points or 0.00 percent to finish ay 11,871.32 after trading between 11,876.13 and 11,970.72.



Among the actives, SGS plunged 3.64 percent, while Swatch Group stumbled 1.88 percent, Swiss Re jumped 1.52 percent, Nestle retreated 1.16 percent, Swiss Life improved 0.97 percent, Julius Bar Gruppe advanced 0.82 percent, UBS Group collected 0.65 percent, Zurich Insurance added 0.58 percent, Swisscom gained 0.36 percent, Novartis lost 0.34 percent, Roche Holding fell 0.27 percent and Adecco Group perked 0.09 percent.



