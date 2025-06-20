

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cybernews researchers have uncovered what may be the largest cache of stolen login details ever recorded an astonishing 16 billion compromised credentials, including usernames and passwords for major platforms such as Google, Facebook, and Apple.



The exposed data was found across 30 datasets, each containing tens of millions to over 3.5 billion records, briefly accessible online before disappearing.



Unlike a single catastrophic breach, this massive leak appears to be the result of numerous cyberattacks over time, largely driven by 'infostealers' malicious software designed to infiltrate devices and quietly harvest sensitive information.



Because many individuals reuse passwords across multiple services, the total number of records is inflated, and duplicates abound. As a result, it's impossible to determine exactly how many unique users or accounts are affected, though the scale is unprecedented.



This discovery comes at a time when cyberattacks are growing in frequency and sophistication. Recent incidents have impacted companies like Erie Insurance, Philadelphia Insurance Companies, and Aflac, all of which reported customer data breaches this month.



Cybersecurity experts are urging individuals to adopt stronger digital safeguards in response. Key recommendations include updating passwords immediately, using unique credentials for every account, enabling multifactor authentication, and considering tools like password managers or passkeys to simplify secure access.



As the volume and complexity of cyber threats surge, maintaining vigilant 'cyber hygiene' is essential to protecting personal and financial information in today's increasingly digital world.



