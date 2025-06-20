Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 21.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
500 % Kursplus seit Januar. 462 g/t Goldgehalte. Mrd.-Investoren an Bord. Dieser finnische Junior wird heiß!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUAZ | ISIN: IE000GID8VI0 | Ticker-Symbol: 1KA
Frankfurt
20.06.25 | 08:10
9,900 Euro
-0,50 % -0,050
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GH RESEARCH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GH RESEARCH PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.06.2025 19:06 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GH Research PLC: GH Research Submits Complete IND Hold Response to FDA Ahead of Schedule

DUBLIN, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GH Research PLC (Nasdaq: GHRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients by developing a practice-changing treatment in depression, today announced that, in June, it submitted its complete response to the previously announced clinical hold of its Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for GH001 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"We are thrilled to have submitted our response to the FDA ahead of schedule, addressing their clear requests with comprehensive data and completed toxicology studies. We remain fully committed to working closely with the agency to bring GH001 to patients," said Dr. Velichka Valcheva, Chief Executive Officer.

About GH001

Our lead product candidate, GH001, is formulated for mebufotenin administration via a proprietary inhalation approach. Based on the observed clinical activity in our Phase 2b GH001-TRD-201 trial, where the primary endpoint was met with a MADRS reduction from baseline of -15.5 points compared with placebo on Day 8 (p<0.0001), we believe that GH001 has potential to change the way TRD is treated today.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, product candidates, medical devices required to deliver these product candidates, research pipeline, ongoing and currently planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, regulatory submissions and approvals and their effects on our business strategy, including our plans and expectations for discussions with the FDA and the outcomes and resolution of such discussions related to the clinical hold on the GH001 IND, research and development costs, cash runway, timing and likelihood of success, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations
Julie Ryan
GH Research PLC
investors@ghres.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.