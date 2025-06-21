Anzeige
B2Gold Corp.: B2Gold Announces Voting Results from its 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Thursday, June 19, 2025. A total of 864,407,409 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 65.42% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items of business before the Meeting. The ten director nominees listed in B2Gold's Management Information Circular (the "Circular") dated May 2, 2025, were elected as directors of B2Gold to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results of the vote for each director are set out below:

NameTotal Votes in FavourTotal Votes Withheld
Gregory Barnes791,120,1485,186,604
Kevin Bullock787,025,1109,281,643
Kelvin Dushnisky606,644,165189,662,587
Clive Johnson755,333,95540,972,797
Liane Kelly789,718,9836,587,770
Jerry Korpan785,018,97711,287,775
Thabile Makgala792,134,4994,172,253
Basie Maree792,048,9924,257,760
Lisa Pankratz789,377,8636,928,890
Robin Weisman780,638,55615,668,197

The resolutions to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company was approved with 96.60% of votes cast in favour.

The resolution regarding the Advisory Vote on the Company's approach to Executive Compensation was approved with 93.23% of votes cast in favour.

A report on all items of business voted on at the Meeting has been filed on Sedar+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a responsible international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, the Goose Project under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland.

ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.

"Clive T. Johnson"
President & Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither approve nor disapprove the information contained in this news release.

Source: B2Gold Corp.


