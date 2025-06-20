Anzeige
American Healthcare REIT, Inc.: American Healthcare REIT Declares Second Quarter 2025 Distribution

IRVINE, Calif., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.25 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The distribution will be payable in cash on or about July 18, 2025, to all holders of record of its common stock as of the close of business on June 30, 2025.

About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate, focusing primarily on senior housing communities, skilled nursing, and outpatient medical buildings across the United States, and in the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man.

Investor Contact:
Alan Peterson
VP, Investor Relations & Finance
(949) 270-9200
[email protected]

Media Contact:
 Damon Elder
Spotlight Marketing Communications
(949) 427-1377
[email protected]

SOURCE American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
