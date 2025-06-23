Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
500 % Kursplus seit Januar. 462 g/t Goldgehalte. Mrd.-Investoren an Bord. Dieser finnische Junior wird heiß!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DGJ1 | ISIN: CY0109992111 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2025 07:10 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EPH European Property Holdings PLC Announces Change in Shareholder Structure

23 June 2025, Limassol, Cyprus / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

We have been notified that, Aurora Value Fund, a fund organized and existing under the laws of Liechtenstein, registered with the Liechtenstein Investment Fund Association (LAFV) under register number FL-0002.305.581-2 represented and acting through its management company CAIAC Fund Management AG, a company incorporated under the laws of Liechtenstein, with registered office at Haus Atzig, Industriestrasse 2, 9487 Bendern, Liechtenstein as part of a fund liquidation contributed in kind 59.94% of the voting rights in EPH European Property Holdings PLC by contributing 8,636,897 shares to several investors. The transaction was executed on 16th June 2025, and the notification was duly submitted to the Disclosure Office of SIX Exchange Regulation. The Company has been informed that the share transfer is planned for 24 June 2025.

Furthermore, we have been notified that Silverlight Fund Ltd. (through its wholly owned subsidiary Sheridan Investments Ltd.) has acquired 4,610,887 shares. The transaction was executed on 16th June 2025, and the notification was duly submitted to the Disclosure Office of SIX Exchange Regulation. The Company has not been informed of the date of transfer of such shares. Following the transfer of shares Silverlight Fund Ltd. will own 32.68% of the voting rights in EPH European Property Holdings PLC.

In addition, we have been notified that Valartis Property Holdings Ltd and Zenith Holdings Ltd (together as a group) have acquired shares. The transaction was executed on 16th June 2025, and the notification was duly submitted to the Disclosure Office of SIX Exchange Regulation. The Company has not been informed of the date of transfer of such shares. Following the transfer of shares the group will own 4,658,072 shares or 32.33% of the voting rights in EPH European Property Holdings PLC.

EPH European Property Holdings PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings PLC is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com

Attachment

  • 250623 EPH Press Release_Change of Shareholder Structure (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/046e433e-8e9f-48af-87b9-ba6e6551dcdc)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.