EPH European Property Holdings PLC Announces Change in Shareholder Structure

23 June 2025, Limassol, Cyprus / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

We have been notified that, Aurora Value Fund, a fund organized and existing under the laws of Liechtenstein, registered with the Liechtenstein Investment Fund Association (LAFV) under register number FL-0002.305.581-2 represented and acting through its management company CAIAC Fund Management AG, a company incorporated under the laws of Liechtenstein, with registered office at Haus Atzig, Industriestrasse 2, 9487 Bendern, Liechtenstein as part of a fund liquidation contributed in kind 59.94% of the voting rights in EPH European Property Holdings PLC by contributing 8,636,897 shares to several investors. The transaction was executed on 16th June 2025, and the notification was duly submitted to the Disclosure Office of SIX Exchange Regulation. The Company has been informed that the share transfer is planned for 24 June 2025.

Furthermore, we have been notified that Silverlight Fund Ltd. (through its wholly owned subsidiary Sheridan Investments Ltd.) has acquired 4,610,887 shares. The transaction was executed on 16th June 2025, and the notification was duly submitted to the Disclosure Office of SIX Exchange Regulation. The Company has not been informed of the date of transfer of such shares. Following the transfer of shares Silverlight Fund Ltd. will own 32.68% of the voting rights in EPH European Property Holdings PLC.

In addition, we have been notified that Valartis Property Holdings Ltd and Zenith Holdings Ltd (together as a group) have acquired shares. The transaction was executed on 16th June 2025, and the notification was duly submitted to the Disclosure Office of SIX Exchange Regulation. The Company has not been informed of the date of transfer of such shares. Following the transfer of shares the group will own 4,658,072 shares or 32.33% of the voting rights in EPH European Property Holdings PLC.

EPH European Property Holdings PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings PLC is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com

Attachment