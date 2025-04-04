EPH European Property Holdings PLC Profit / Loss Warning: EPH expects a significantly lower loss in its consolidated accounts for the year 2024 compared to the previous year

04 April 2025, Limassol, Cyprus / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

EPH European Property Holdings PLC ("EPH", the "Company") would like to announce that the Company expects a loss between EUR 2 - 5 million for the year 2024, compared to a loss of EUR 162 million for the year 2023.

A significant part of the loss in 2023 was attributed to non-cash accounting adjustments, in particular:

Loss of EUR 103 million was related to discontinued operations and has no longer any significance for the current ongoing operations of the Company.

Loss from continuing operations of EUR 59 million was caused by recognition of a loss on revaluation of fair values of the Group's properties in the amount of EUR 115.73 million as a result of negative changes in macroeconomic assumptions. For the year 2024, the Company's loss on revaluation of its investment properties is significantly lower (around EUR 25 million) - despite some stabilization of European real estate markets the value further decreased due to rising capitalization and discount rates.

The operational results of the Company's portfolio are improving as the net rental income of the properties demonstrates stable growth (approximately 8% up to the level of 2023).

These positive factors, together with some others, resulted in significant reduction of net losses in 2024.

The above stated figures in relation to 2024 are preliminary and are still subject to finalisation of the Company's financials. The audited results for the period will be published by end of April 2025. No further information on the Group's business performance will be released until then.

EPH European Property Holdings PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange.

