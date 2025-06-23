This news release constitutes a "designated news release for the purposes of the Company's amended and restated prospectus supplement dated May 14, 2025, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 11, 2024.

San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) ("HIVE" or the "Company"), a global leader in sustainable digital infrastructure, is pleased to announce the signing of a purchase and sale agreement to acquire a facility and its property with a total installed capacity of approximately 7.2 megawatts, located in Toronto, Canada. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in HIVE's mission to scale high-performance computing ("HPC") infrastructure and accelerate the development of a sovereign Canadian AI ecosystem through its wholly owned subsidiary, BUZZ High Performance Computing Inc. ("BUZZ HPC").

Situated in Canada's largest tech hub, this facility will serve as a foundational pillar for BUZZ HPC's next phase of growth. The acquisition will enable BUZZ HPC to deploy highly dense, liquid-cooled advanced compute infrastructure to support sovereign workloads, including large-scale AI training, inference, and cloud services tailored for Canadian enterprises, government initiatives, and AI innovators.

"This acquisition positions BUZZ HPC at the forefront of Canada's digital infrastructure evolution," said Craig Tavares, President and COO of BUZZ HPC. "Toronto is not only the largest city in Canada, but also the country's most important center for higher education, AI research, and dense fiber optic connectivity. With the explosion of demand for HPC and AI compute capacity, this Toronto site gives us a critical footprint to develop a sovereign AI data center - owned and operated in Canada by a Canadian public company - ensuring data residency, security, and national innovation leadership."

The Toronto data center provides a strategic platform to support HIVE's long-term vision of building Canada's next-generation compute infrastructure. As the world witnesses an Olympics-style competition to build sovereign data centers to meet the epic growth in AI - as seen and reported by OpenAI's hyper-growth to a $10 billion run rate in just a couple of years and over 400 million active users - HIVE is proud to contribute to a future where Canadian data, AI models, and intellectual property can be developed and hosted on Canadian soil.

This acquisition also reinforces HIVE's commitment to sustainable digital infrastructure, with the opportunity to integrate green energy sources as part of our broader green-focused goals.

Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of BUZZ HPC and HIVE, added, "As HIVE continues to scale, so now does BUZZ announce its scale, launching our Canadian sovereign strategy. This site will be BUZZ's first owned and operated Tier 3 data center, which will be strategically aligned with sovereign incentives. We will lead Canadian technology standards in the data center industry, as we will upgrade this site to liquid-cooled Tier 3 standards to power the next generation of GPUs for AI compute. We expect, once the upgrade is complete, this facility can operate a GPU cloud of up to 5,000 next generation GPUs for AI compute."

Aydin Kilic, President and CEO of HIVE, stated, "We enthusiastically take this next step forward to drive value for HIVE shareholders through BUZZ HPC. Craig Tavares has hit the ground running and is accelerating our vision to position HIVE and BUZZ HPC as leaders in Canada's high-performance computing data center industry. His deep expertise and leadership are helping us seize this opportunity to build sovereign, Tier 3 liquid-cooled infrastructure that will power the next generation of AI and HPC workloads. With Craig at the helm of BUZZ HPC and the proven skill set of our team, we are confident in our ability to innovate and scale."

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

Founded in 2017 as the first publicly-traded crypto miner on the TSX Venture Exchange, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. builds and operates sustainable blockchain and AI infrastructure powered exclusively by renewable hydroelectric energy. With a global footprint across Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay, HIVE is committed to operational excellence, green energy leadership, and creating long-term value for its shareholders and host communities.

Forward-Looking Information

