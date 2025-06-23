

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Monday.



At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes France's flash PMI survey data. The manufacturing PMI is forecast to remain unchanged at 49.8 in June. The services PMI is seen at 49.2, up from 48.9 in the previous month.



At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash composite PMI data is due. Economists forecast manufacturing PMI to rise to 48.9 in June from 48.3 in the prior month. Likewise, the services PMI is expected to improve to 47.8 from 47.1 a month ago.



At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global publishes euro area composite PMI data. The manufacturing PMI is forecast to rise to 49.6 in June from 49.4 in May. Similarly, the services PMI is set to rise to the neutral level of 50.0 from 49.7 in the previous month.



At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to release UK flash PMI data. Economists forecast the factory PMI to climb to 46.9 in June from 46.4 a month ago and the services PMI to advance to 51.2 from 50.9.



