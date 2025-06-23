Moonpig Group Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 23 June 2025
Name of applicant:
Moonpig Group plc
Name of scheme:
Period of return:
From:
22 December 2024
To:
21 June 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
664,451
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
550,000
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
Nil
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
1,214,451
Name of contact:
Jayne Powell
Telephone number of contact:
020 30599621