Moonpig Group Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 23 June 2025

Name of applicant: Moonpig Group plc Name of scheme: Pre-IPO Legacy Award plan

Moonpig Savings-related Share Option Plan

Moonpig Deferred Share Bonus Plan

Moonpig Long-Term Incentive Plan Period of return: From: 22 December 2024 To: 21 June 2025 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 664,451 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 550,000 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Pre-IPO Legacy Award plan: Nil

Moonpig Savings-related Share Option Plan: Nil Moonpig Deferred Share Bonus Plan: Nil Moonpig Long-Term Incentive Plan: Nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,214,451