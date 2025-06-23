Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Gelegenheit?: Eines der aufregendsten Junior-Goldexplorationsprojekte in Australien im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Frankfurt
23.06.25 | 08:03
2,820 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9403,06009:41
PR Newswire
23.06.2025 08:06 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Moonpig Group Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Moonpig Group Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 23 June 2025

Name of applicant:

Moonpig Group plc

Name of scheme:

  • Pre-IPO Legacy Award plan
  • Moonpig Savings-related Share Option Plan
  • Moonpig Deferred Share Bonus Plan
  • Moonpig Long-Term Incentive Plan

Period of return:

From:

22 December 2024

To:

21 June 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

664,451

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

550,000

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

  • Pre-IPO Legacy Award plan: Nil
  • Moonpig Savings-related Share Option Plan:

Nil

  • Moonpig Deferred Share Bonus Plan:

Nil

  • Moonpig Long-Term Incentive Plan:

Nil

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

1,214,451

Name of contact:

Jayne Powell

Telephone number of contact:

020 30599621


© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.