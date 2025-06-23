

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French pharmaceutical company AB Science SA (ABSCF.PK) announced Monday that a new peer-reviewed data provide strong evidence supporting Masitinib's potential for the treatment of alzheimers disease through a dual mechanism of cognitive enhancement and neuroprotection.



The study is from an independent research team based in China, Guangdong Pharmaceutical University and Sun Yat-sen University. In the study, researchers used a well-established mouse model that mimics the cognitive and behavioral symptoms of human sporadic Alzheimers disease or sAD.



The new evidence shows that masitinib offers a promising new approach to treating Alzheimers disease, specifically the most common form, sporadic Alzheimers disease, which accounts for over 95% of all cases.



According to the firm, Masitinib is a highly innovative drug for Alzheimers disease because unlike the majority of drug development research in this indication, masitinib targets the brains innate immune system, including mast cells and microglia. The positioning of masitinib as a treatment of Alzheimers disease is also different from other drugs.



The research also revealed that masitinib reduced toxic brain proteins such as hyperphosphorylated Tau, and alleviated synaptic dysfunction and morphological damage, i.e., it protected synapses, which are essential for brain cell communication, among others.



Olivier Hermine, President of the Scientific Committee of AB Science and member of the Acadmie des Sciences in France said, 'These new, independent findings provide strong evidence supporting masitinib as a promising disease-modifying therapy for sporadic Alzheimers disease and perfectly compliment previously published clinical and preclinical data for masitinib in this indication.'



AB Science previously received an Investigational New Drug (IND) approval letter from the FDA and similar authorizations from several European countries to initiate Phase III study (AB21004) in patients with Alzheimer's disease.



The study AB21004 aims to confirm results from the first phase 2B/3 study, AB09004, which showed that masitinib administered at 4.5 mg/kg/day significantly slowed cognitive deterioration relative to placebo and also reduced loss of functional ability in activities of daily living in the targeted AD population.



The company noted that study AB21004 will evaluate the effect of masitinib on absolute change from baseline in cognition (ADAS-Cog-11) as primary endpoint and integrated AD rating scale (iADRS) and daily living (ADCS-ADL) as secondary endpoints.



Based on the results from AB09004 study, AB Science filed a patent application relating to methods of treating Alzheimers disease with its lead compound masitinib. If granted, this patent will provide intellectual property protection for masitinib in this indication until 2041.



