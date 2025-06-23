Anzeige
Montag, 23.06.2025
Einmalige Gelegenheit?: Eines der aufregendsten Junior-Goldexplorationsprojekte in Australien im Fokus!
WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Frankfurt
23.06.25 | 11:12
1,030 Euro
+52,59 % +0,355
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.06.2025 10:21 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Coinsilium Group Limited: Website Update and Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Website Update and Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Website Update and Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan 
23-Jun-2025 / 08:45 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Website Update and Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan 
 
  
 
Gibraltar, 23 June 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset 
investment company, announces that it has updated its corporate website, available at www.coinsilium.com, to reflect 
recent developments, including the launch of Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), the Company's wholly owned Bitcoin 
treasury subsidiary. 
 
The updated website provides enhanced context around Forza!'s strategic role and its alignment with Coinsilium's 
long-term vision. The update follows a period of heightened investor interest and significant developments across the 
digital asset landscape. It is designed to offer shareholders and visitors improved clarity and visibility into 
Coinsilium's evolving activities. 
 
With a heritage in the digital asset sector dating back to 2015, Coinsilium brings deep-rooted expertise and a 
comprehensive understanding of Bitcoin, blockchain technology, and the broader digital asset economy. This extensive 
experience, particularly in areas of security, governance, and risk awareness, equips the Company to navigate a complex 
and rapidly evolving landscape with clarity and confidence, with a strategic approach to long-term value creation. 
 
As part of the website update, the Company has also published its Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan, setting 
out the principles and framework underpinning its treasury strategy. Investors are encouraged to review the document, 
available via the following link: 

https://coinsilium.com/bitcoin-treasury-policy-and-strategic-plan 
 
For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 
  
 
Coinsilium Group Limited                      +350 2000 8223 
 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman                  +44 (0)7785 381 089 
 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                    www.coinsilium.com 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                                +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
 
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)                  +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
 
Nick Emerson                              
 
Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) 
                                +44 (0)20 3179 5300 
Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock 
 
OAK Securities (Joint Broker) 
                                Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678 
Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space, including equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview of our portfolio can be found here, on the portfolio section of our website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians, ensuring the highest standards of security, governance and risk management.

Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  393566 
EQS News ID:  2158732 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2158732&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2025 03:46 ET (07:46 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
