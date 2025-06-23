

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's business confidence improved for the first time in four months in June, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The overall business confidence index, which combines expectations in industry, construction, retail trade, and services, rose to 103.3 in June from 103.0 in May.



Among the four underlying confidence indicators, the industrial confidence index showed some resilience and improved to 98.4 from 96.3 as both production and employment expectations strengthened.



About 51 percent of manufacturing companies reported that they could increase production if there was more demand, the survey said.



The index measuring confidence in the service industry also climbed to 106.9 from 106.1, and the morale for construction and civil engineering rose to 101.8 from 100.0. Meanwhile, the retail confidence index weakened to 95.3 from 101.9.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News