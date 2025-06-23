Anzeige
Einmalige Gelegenheit?: Eines der aufregendsten Junior-Goldexplorationsprojekte in Australien im Fokus!
WKN: A2DTHW | ISIN: SE0010048884 | Ticker-Symbol: 2F0
23.06.2025 08:30 Uhr
Fagerhult Group AB: Fagerhult Group appoints new CFO

Fagerhult Group has appointed Oscar Wallstén as new CFO. Oscar brings extensive experience in leading financial governance and transformation within multinational organizations, with direct business responsibility both in Sweden and internationally.

Oscar Wallstén has held a number of senior global finance roles, including Head of Global Finance Operations and Head of Global Finance Transformation at Jones Lang LaSalle, where he was responsible for financial systems, reporting and digital transformation. Prior to that, he had a long career at Ericsson, holding several key financial positions including Head of Finance for the Business Unit IT and Cloud Services and CFO of the publicly listed Ericsson Nikola Tesla (Zagreb). Oscar holds a degree in Business and Economics from Uppsala University.

Bodil Sonesson, CEO of Fagerhult Group, comments:

"I'm very pleased to welcome Oscar Wallstén to Fagerhult Group. He brings a strong background in strategic financial leadership, with a clear focus on driving change in complex, international environments."

Oscar will assume his role on 7 July 2025 and will work closely with current CFO Michael Wood during a transition period to ensure continuity in the Group's financial governance. As previously communicated, Michael will step down from his role in September.

Habo, 23 June 2025

For more information, please contact:

Contacts
Bodil Sonesson
CEO
Mobile: +46 72 223 76 02
Email: bodil.sonesson@fagerhultgroup.com

About us
The Fagerhult Group is one of Europe's leading lighting companies with 4,000 employees in 27 countries and a turnover of 8,305 MSEK in 2024. We consist of 12 brands organized into four business areas - Collection, Premium, Professional and Infrastructure. All our brands produce high-quality professional lighting solutions and we work mainly on specifications together with our partners. Together we cover almost every professional lighting application and our presence is worldwide.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
