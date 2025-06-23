Fagerhult Group AB: Fagerhult Group appoints new CFO

Fagerhult Group has appointed Oscar Wallstén as new CFO. Oscar brings extensive experience in leading financial governance and transformation within multinational organizations, with direct business responsibility both in Sweden and internationally.

Oscar Wallstén has held a number of senior global finance roles, including Head of Global Finance Operations and Head of Global Finance Transformation at Jones Lang LaSalle, where he was responsible for financial systems, reporting and digital transformation. Prior to that, he had a long career at Ericsson, holding several key financial positions including Head of Finance for the Business Unit IT and Cloud Services and CFO of the publicly listed Ericsson Nikola Tesla (Zagreb). Oscar holds a degree in Business and Economics from Uppsala University.

Bodil Sonesson, CEO of Fagerhult Group, comments:

"I'm very pleased to welcome Oscar Wallstén to Fagerhult Group. He brings a strong background in strategic financial leadership, with a clear focus on driving change in complex, international environments."

Oscar will assume his role on 7 July 2025 and will work closely with current CFO Michael Wood during a transition period to ensure continuity in the Group's financial governance. As previously communicated, Michael will step down from his role in September.

Habo, 23 June 2025

