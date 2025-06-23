Anzeige
Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Receives NBS System 5 Order from a University Hospital in Germany

Press release, Helsinki, 23 June 2025 at 9 AM (EEST)

Nexstim Receives NBS System 5 Order from a University Hospital in Germany

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an order for an NBS System 5 from a university hospital in Germany. The hospital is a new customer for Nexstim.

The Nexstim Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) System 5 is indicated for pre-operative mapping of the motor and speech cortices of the brain. The information gained from the mapping may be used in pre-procedural planning. The specific system ordered can also be used for therapy, where the NBS System 5 is CE-marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: "We are happy to have a new customer among our extensive user base in Germany. As we are preparing for the launch of the new diagnostics system generation later this year, it remains important for us to offer our customers the solutions that best serve them today and an upgrade path for the new NBS 6 system in the future."

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for presurgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
