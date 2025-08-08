Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Receives NBS System 5 Order from India

Press release, Helsinki, 8 August 2025 at 10 AM (EEST)

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an order for an NBS System 5 from an Indian distributor.

The end customer is a hospital in India, using the system for pre-procedural motor and language mapping in neurosurgery.

This hospital is the first in India, using Nexstim's navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology for clinical purposes, since Nexstim's receiving of an import license from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization of the Government of India in October 2024. The license covers Nexstim's NBS System 5 including both diagnostics and therapeutic capabilities.

With Nexstim nTMS, neurosurgeons gain access to functional information prior to a neurosurgical procedure. Risk can be determined individually and precisely, and patients gain a better understanding of their treatment options.1,2 Additionally, nTMS results can indicate surgery in patients initially deemed inoperable and may improve the chances for gross total resection.1, 3

The Nexstim Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) System 5 is indicated for pre-operative mapping of the motor and speech cortices of the brain. The information gained from the mapping may be used in pre-procedural planning. The NBS System 5 can also be used for rTMS therapy, with a CE mark for the treatment of major depressive disorder and chronic neuropathic pain.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: "We are glad to bring nTMS technology to India, and making our technology available in this new market, where many more physicians and patients could benefit from improved outcomes."

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for presurgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

