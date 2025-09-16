Anzeige
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A3CMUG | ISIN: FI4000506811 | Ticker-Symbol: 5NX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2025 08:00 Uhr
Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Receives NBS 5+ System Order from Therapy Customer in United States

Press release, Helsinki, 16 September 2025 at 9 AM (EEST)

Nexstim Receives NBS 5+ System Order from Therapy Customer in United States

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an order for an NBS 5+ system from a long-term customer based in Texas, United States.

The NBS 5+ system combines the capabilities of Nexstim's NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) and NBT® (Navigated Brain Therapy) systems that are both based on Nexstim's unique navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology. The customer intends to use the system primarily for depression therapy.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: "This long-term customer of ours will benefit from how flexibly our NBS 5+ can serve needs for both depression therapy as well as pre-procedural mapping of the motor and speech cortices of the brain. We are committed to offering solutions that enable and encourage high-quality, multidepartmental diagnostics and therapy."

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for presurgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
