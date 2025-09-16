Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Receives NBS 5+ System Order from Therapy Customer in United States

Press release, Helsinki, 16 September 2025 at 9 AM (EEST)

Nexstim Receives NBS 5+ System Order from Therapy Customer in United States

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an order for an NBS 5+ system from a long-term customer based in Texas, United States.

The NBS 5+ system combines the capabilities of Nexstim's NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) and NBT® (Navigated Brain Therapy) systems that are both based on Nexstim's unique navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology. The customer intends to use the system primarily for depression therapy.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: "This long-term customer of ours will benefit from how flexibly our NBS 5+ can serve needs for both depression therapy as well as pre-procedural mapping of the motor and speech cortices of the brain. We are committed to offering solutions that enable and encourage high-quality, multidepartmental diagnostics and therapy."

