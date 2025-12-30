Nexstim Oyj: US Customer Orders Two Nexstim NBS 6 Therapy Systems

Press release, Helsinki, 30 December 2025 at 9 AM (EET)

US Customer Orders Two Nexstim NBS 6 Therapy Systems

Nexstim Plc ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an order for two NBS 6 therapy systems from a clinic customer in Western United States.

The NBS 6 is a new Nexstim product generation that brings the usability of the Nexstim system to a new level. The NBS 6 is FDA-cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). Nexstim's systems are based on the company's unique navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: "We are happy to announce this active system user acquire two more Nexstim devices. It has been inspiring to follow this clinic's journey, and it is exciting to see what the future holds for them.

Our NBS 6 system has been built on Nexstim's unique, clinically established technology, guaranteeing the best possible treatment for patients. We are excited to see our vision come to life through our customers."

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the NBS System 6, which is the only FDA-cleared and CE-marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA-cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE-marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com