Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Batterie-Revolution könnte 2026 alles schlagen - jetzt hinschauen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMUG | ISIN: FI4000506811 | Ticker-Symbol: 5NX
Frankfurt
30.12.25 | 08:04
13,600 Euro
-2,16 % -0,300
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXSTIM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXSTIM OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,95014,30010:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.12.2025 08:00 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nexstim Oyj: US Customer Orders Two Nexstim NBS 6 Therapy Systems

Press release, Helsinki, 30 December 2025 at 9 AM (EET)

US Customer Orders Two Nexstim NBS 6 Therapy Systems

Nexstim Plc ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an order for two NBS 6 therapy systems from a clinic customer in Western United States.

The NBS 6 is a new Nexstim product generation that brings the usability of the Nexstim system to a new level. The NBS 6 is FDA-cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). Nexstim's systems are based on the company's unique navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: "We are happy to announce this active system user acquire two more Nexstim devices. It has been inspiring to follow this clinic's journey, and it is exciting to see what the future holds for them.

Our NBS 6 system has been built on Nexstim's unique, clinically established technology, guaranteeing the best possible treatment for patients. We are excited to see our vision come to life through our customers."

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the NBS System 6, which is the only FDA-cleared and CE-marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA-cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE-marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.