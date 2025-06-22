Acast AB: Greg Glenday appointed new CEO of Acast

Ross Adams has notified the Board that he wishes to resign from his position, following nearly eight successful years as Chief Executive Officer of Acast AB (publ) ("Acast"), to continue in a strategic advisory role. The Board has resolved to appoint Greg Glenday, currently Chief Business Officer, as new Chief Executive Officer to succeed Ross Adams. Greg Glenday will assume his new position immediately.

"The Board would like to express its gratitude to Ross Adams for his important contributions as CEO of Acast. Ross has been instrumental in the company's development towards becoming the leading marketplace for podcasts, guiding it through its IPO, market expansions, and numerous strategic acquisitions. During his tenure as CEO, Acast's revenues have increased from less than SEK100m to more than SEK1.9bn in 2024. The Board is thrilled that Ross will continue to support Acast in a new role for Acast to continue to benefit from his expertise" says John Harrobin, Chairman of the Board of Acast.

"I'm incredibly proud of the value we've created at Acast, building a market-leading global podcasting platform, delivering profitability, and having had the privilege to lead such brilliantly talented people. As I transition into a strategic advisory role, I remain committed to supporting the company's continued success and delivering long-term value for shareholders", says Ross Adams, former CEO of Acast.

Greg Glenday has been part of Acast's management since 2023, following over a decade in global C-level roles, including Chief Revenue Officer of Shazam and, more recently, CEO of Lightbox.

"The Board is confident that Greg Glenday is the right leader for Acast as we enter our next phase of growth," says John Harrobin. "Greg brings results-oriented leadership experience, a profound industry understanding, and a proven ability to scale operations globally. Greg's leadership has been vital in Acast's transformation of US operations which has enabled the company to accelerate performance and strategic expansion in the US, ultimately achieving positive EBITDA for the first time in its ten-year history."

"I am honored and energized to step into the role of CEO of Acast and further its track record of being at the forefront of podcasting innovation. I look forward to working with our immensely talented team of Acasters, our creators, and our advertising partners to unlock podcasting's full potential and shape the future of the industry", says Greg Glenday, new CEO of Acast.

For more information

Björn Jeffery, Vice chairman of the Acast Board

E-mail: investors@acast.com



Investor Relations:

Dennis Berggren

Tel: +46 703 00 45 33

E-mail: dennis.berggren@acast.com

About Acast

Since 2014, Acast has been creating the world's most valuable podcast marketplace, building the technology which connects podcast creators, advertisers and listeners. Its marketplace spans over 140,000 podcasts, 3,300 advertisers and one billion quarterly listens. Crucially, those listens are monetized wherever they happen - across any podcasting app or other listening platform.

The company operates worldwide and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Acast is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ACAST.ST). Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@FNCA. se.

This information is information that Acast is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-06-22 17:00 CEST.