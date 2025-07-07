Acast AB: Emily Villatte to leave position as CFO and Deputy CEO of Acast

Acast today announces that Emily Villatte has decided to leave her positions as CFO and Deputy CEO of Acast to pursue a career opportunity outside Acast. Emily will remain in her position until the conclusion of her notice period. A recruitment process for a new CFO is being initiated.

"I want to thank Emily for her significant contributions as CFO of Acast since 2019. She has been instrumental in establishing the essential financial and operational frameworks for our profitable growth, and played a crucial role in overseeing the IPO and our strategic acquisitions. I wish Emily the very best as she embarks on a new venture," says Greg Glenday, CEO of Acast.

"It's been a privilege to serve as CFO of Acast for the past six years. During this time, the business has rapidly scaled revenues and delivered our profitability milestone. I believe this is an opportune moment for a transition as I look forward to a new venture, knowing that Acast is well-positioned for continued profitable growth with a sound financial foundation, and is in the right hands for its next chapter," says Emily Villatte, CFO of Acast.

Until the effective end date, Emily Villatte will work with the management team to ensure a smooth handover and business continuity.

