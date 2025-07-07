Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
EchoIQ von 3 Analysehäusern als "Best-in-Class" bewertet - Kurszielpotenzial von über 200?%
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CR3V | ISIN: SE0015960935 | Ticker-Symbol: 0PN
Tradegate
07.07.25 | 13:48
1,490 Euro
+3,33 % +0,048
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACAST AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACAST AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4321,44417:21
1,4341,44217:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2025 14:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acast AB: Emily Villatte to leave position as CFO and Deputy CEO of Acast

Acast today announces that Emily Villatte has decided to leave her positions as CFO and Deputy CEO of Acast to pursue a career opportunity outside Acast. Emily will remain in her position until the conclusion of her notice period. A recruitment process for a new CFO is being initiated.

"I want to thank Emily for her significant contributions as CFO of Acast since 2019. She has been instrumental in establishing the essential financial and operational frameworks for our profitable growth, and played a crucial role in overseeing the IPO and our strategic acquisitions. I wish Emily the very best as she embarks on a new venture," says Greg Glenday, CEO of Acast.

"It's been a privilege to serve as CFO of Acast for the past six years. During this time, the business has rapidly scaled revenues and delivered our profitability milestone. I believe this is an opportune moment for a transition as I look forward to a new venture, knowing that Acast is well-positioned for continued profitable growth with a sound financial foundation, and is in the right hands for its next chapter," says Emily Villatte, CFO of Acast.

Until the effective end date, Emily Villatte will work with the management team to ensure a smooth handover and business continuity.

For more information

Emily Villatte, Acting CEO and CFO, Acast
Tel: +46 76 525 01 42
E-mail: emily.villatte@acast.com

Investor Relations:
Dennis Berggren
Tel: +46 703 00 45 33
E-mail: dennis.berggren@acast.com

About Acast

Since 2014, Acast has been creating the world's most valuable podcast marketplace, building the technology which connects podcast creators, advertisers and listeners. Its marketplace spans over 140,000 podcasts, 3,300 advertisers and one billion quarterly listens. Crucially, those listens are monetized wherever they happen - across any podcasting app or other listening platform.

The company operates worldwide and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Acast is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ACAST.ST). Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@FNCA. se.

This information is information that Acast is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-07 13:52 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.