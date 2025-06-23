

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were little changed on Monday as investors waited for Iran's response to the weekend U.S. air strikes on its nuclear sites.



Media reports suggest that Iran is mulling blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil and gas supplies being sent around the world from Middle East.



Other reports said that Iran may target one of several U.S. military bases located throughout the region.



Meanwhile, Israeli officials have signaled that the country is prepared to halt its military campaign against Iran if Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ceases hostilities and seeks a resolution to the conflict.



The pan-European STOXX 600 was marginally higher at 53.77 after closing 0.1 percent higher on Friday.



The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were little changed with a positive bias, while France's CAC 40 edged down marginally.



In corporate news, technology investor Prosus NV rose over 1 percent after it swung into profit for the first time.



Sanofi was moving higher after an announcement that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) CHMP has recommended approval of Sarclisa, in combination with lenalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (VRd).



Online trading platform Plus500 gained 1.3 percent after it received new regulatory license in Canada.



Spectris soared 15 percent after Advent International announced a £3.8 billion all-cash deal to buy the British scientific instrument manufacturer at a significant premium.



