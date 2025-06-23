Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTCQB: DAUGF) ("Desert Gold" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Flower Holdings SARLU ("Flower") to acquire a 90% interest in the Tiegba Gold Project. Flower is a private company located in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. The signing of the Tiegba option agreement marks a major milestone for the Company as it expands its project portfolio to become a regionally diversified gold explorer and developer in West Africa.

Tiegba Project Highlights

The Tiegba Project is in Ivory Coast which has one of the most accommodative and investor friendly mining codes in the region; Politically stable Fast permitting Excellent infrastructure Major discoveries made in recent years with new mines coming online such as Montage Gold's Koné Project

Large 297km 2 strategic land package in Tier-1 Birimian orogenic gold belt (see Image 3.); Underexplored. Less than 20% of the Tiegba license has been explored representing significant exploration blue sky

strategic land package in Tier-1 Birimian orogenic gold belt (see Image 3.); Located near multi-million-ounce deposits (See Image 2) including; Agbaou (Allied Gold Corp) Bonikro/Hire (Allied Gold Corp) Yaouré (Perseus Mining Ltd)

Large 4.2 km by 2.1km gold-in-soil anomalous trend along key regional structure; Tehini Shear Zone (see Image 1); Multiple parallel mineralized trends with values exceeding 900 ppb gold including 89 samples over 50 ppb gold, 29 samples between 100 and 200 ppb gold and 12 samples over 200 ppb gold Tiegba has never been drill tested despite compelling surface results Company site visit confirms in-situ nature of gold anomalies

Upcoming exploration program aims to quickly define drill targets; Infill and expanded soil grids Property-wide airborne magnetic and IP Surveys Targeted trenching, geological mapping and prospecting



Desert Gold's CEO Jared Scharf commented "The completion of the Tiegba option agreement is a major milestone diversifying the Company into a regional West African player. During the spring, our technical team evaluated a dozen projects in the region covering over 1,000km2. Tiegba ticked all the boxes. We look forward to quickly advancing the obvious and compelling gold prospects on the property into drill ready targets."





Image 1. Tiegba Planview highlighting 4.2km by 2.1km Anomalous Gold Trend

Image 2. Tiegba License Regional Scale Planview Map

Image 3. Tiegba Project Country Scale Map Highlighting Major Gold Projects

Key Terms of the Flower Option Agreement

Desert Gold will pay Flower of total of USD $450,000 over the term of the Agreement, of which USD $150,000 has been paid upon signing of the Agreement with the remaining balance to be paid in two equal instalments on the first anniversary of the agreement and the final payment being made of the first permit renewal;

Desert Gold will issue a total of 1,500,000 common shares to Flower in three (3) equal instalments along with the cash payments. Share issuances are subject to TSXV statutory hold periods;

Upon completion of the cash and share payments to Flower, Desert Gold will have satisfied the terms of the Agreement earning a 90% interest in the Tiegba license. Flower's 10% interest will be free carried through Mine Feasibility. Thereafter Flower will be subject to standard form pro-rata dilution clauses.

Flower shall retain a one percent (1%) net smelter royalty on all ore mined from the Tiegba license;

Desert Gold will retain a right of first refusal ("ROFR") of any sale of Flower's NSR and or 10% minority interest.

During the option period, Desert Gold will be responsible for maintaining the Tiegba permit in good standing and satisfy any and all obligations required by Ivorian law and will take over operational control of the Tiegba project on closing of the transaction with Flower.

Tiegba Project Details

The Tiegba Project is located approximately 188km west of the Capital city Abidjan and covers an area of 296.9km² within the underexplored Tehini Greenstone Belt (See Image 3.). The Tehini Belt extends northward towards Burkina Faso, where it hosts major active gold deposits such as Houndé (5.2 million ounces ["Moz"] Au) and Mana (2.3 Moz Au). Importantly, the northwestern extension of the Tiégba Project trends toward the Bonikro Agbaou gold complex and the Yaouré gold mine (See image 2.):

Agbaou Deposit 1 Proven and Probable Reserves (9.49 Mt @ 1.50g/t = 458 koz) Measured and Inferred (9.33 Mt @2.10 g/t = 631 koz)

Boniko & Hire Deposits 1 Proven and Probable Reserves (11.98 Mt @1.15 g/t = 444 koz) Measured and Inferred (40.21Mt @ 1.30g/t = 1.68 Moz)

Yaoure 2 Proven and Probable Reserves (35.2 Mt @1.53 g/t = 1.73 Moz) Measured and Inferred (55.6 Mt @1.52 g/t = 2.7 Moz)



Geology

The Tiegba Project is part of the Paleoproterozoic Birimian terranes which consists of a northeast-trending sequence of volcanic/volcano sedimentary rocks and syn- to late-tectonic granitoids features characteristic of gold-bearing greenstone belts across West Africa.

The local geology of the Tiegba Project exhibits strong similarities to the Bonikro-Agbaou gold district. Notably, calc-alkaline intrusive bodies have been mapped along both the western and eastern margins of the permit area. These intrusions are considered favorable hosts for gold mineralisation, particularly along their contacts, within high-strain structural corridors, and at the intersection of quartz vein networks. These geological features represent high-priority targets for follow-up exploration.

Historical soil geochemistry data, originally collected by Newcrest Mining Limited, identified a prominent north-northeast trending gold-in-soil anomaly approximately 4.2km in length within the Tiegba Project area. Peak gold values exceed 900 ppb Au. These levels of soil samples are well above typical background levels for Birimian greenstone belts. These anomalies appear to be spatially associated with the Tehini Shear Zone, a major regional structure that transects the property. This mineralized corridor has also been proven prospective on adjacent ground to the southwest, currently being advanced by Thor Explorations Ltd. (see Thor news release dated September 16, 2024)3.

Desert Gold Site Visit

As part of Desert Gold's initial due diligence, a site visit was conducted by its technical team in March 2025 to assess the prospectivity of the Tiegba permit. Field observations confirmed elevated soil anomalies coincident with sub-outcropping bedrock and transitional zones containing residual lithological fragments and dispersed quartz float. These features are interpreted as supportive of an in-situ mineralized source, with a geochemical anomaly resulting from primary dispersion processes.

Work Plans

Despite the presence of well-defined gold-in-soil anomalies, the Tiegba project remains untested by drilling. To date, only a small portion of the property has undergone systematic evaluation (<20%). Desert Gold plans to validate the historical soil data through the expansion of soil sampling grids and targeted infill sampling to better define geochemical trends.

Desert Gold intends to conduct a property-wide geophysical survey to improve understanding of the underlying structural architecture. This work will support the effective planning of additional soil sampling, trenching, detailed geological mapping, and prospecting activities, all aimed to quickly advance the project toward its first drill program.

SMSZ Project Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") Update

Desert Gold's previously announced SMSZ Project PEA is near completion. The company expects to publish initial results in the coming weeks.

Stock Option Issuance

The Company has issued a total of 1,000,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, employees and consultants of the Company. The stock options have an exercise price of CAD $0.08 and a duration of five (5) years from the date of issuance.

About Desert Gold Ventures

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. is a gold exploration and development company which controls the 440 km2 SMSZ Project in Western Mali containing Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 8.47 million tonnes grading 1.14 g/t gold totaling 310,300 ounces and Inferred Mineral Resources of 20.7 million tonnes grading 1.16 g/t gold totaling 769,200 ounces. For further information please visit www.SEDARplus.ca under the company's profile. Website: www.desertgold.ca.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ty Magee (M.Sc., P. Geo), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Magee is an advisor and consultant to Desert Gold Ventures and is considered independent of the Company.

QAQC

The historical soil geochemical results referenced herein were originally collected by Newcrest Mining Limited and have not yet been independently verified by Desert Gold. While the dataset demonstrates strong coherence with regional structural features and prospective geology, the reliability of the sampling methods, analytical techniques, and quality control measures implemented during the historical program is currently unknown, nor public. As such, these results should be considered historical in nature. Desert Gold intends to validate the historical dataset through a systematic QA/QC program as part of its upcoming exploration activities. This will include the implementation of industry-standard protocols involving: Certified reference materials (standards), Field duplicates, Blank samples, Chain-of-custody procedures. These measures will be employed to ensure the accuracy and reproducibility of future sampling results, and to establish a compliant geochemical database to guide follow-up work including trenching, geophysics, and potential drilling.

References

1 Allied Gold Corporation. (2024). Annual Information Form and Technical Summary - 2024 (pp. 42-44). Retrieved from https://www.alliedgold.com/files/documents/Allied-Gold-AIF-2024.pdf

2Perseus Mining Limited. (2024, August). Annual Resource and Reserve Statement - FY2024. Retrieved from https://perseusmining.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/FY24-Resource-Reserve-Update.pdf

3Thor Explorations Ltd. (September 16, 2024). "Thor Explorations Announces the Acquisition of the Guitry Project and Expansion into Côte d'Ivoire"

