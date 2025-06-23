

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices eased on Monday while the dollar strengthened against its major rivals following the U.S. attack on key Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.



Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $3,363.84 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $3,378.72.



Markets await Iran's response, with media reports suggesting that the country is mulling blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil and gas supplies being sent around the world from Middle East.



Other reports said that Iran may target one of several U.S. military bases located throughout the region.



Elsewhere, U.S. President Donald Trump has raised the question of a regime change in Iran as fighting between Israel and Iran raged for the 11th day.



Trump insisted the weekend attack had 'obliterated' Iran's nuclear capabilities, but other officials said it was too soon to determine how significantly Tehran's nuclear program had been impacted.



Two Israeli officials have told the New York Times that Iran had moved 400 kgs of uranium and other equipment from the Fordow plant before the U.S. strikes.



