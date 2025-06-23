

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mildly negative note as global markets reacted to the recent attacks by the U.S. on Iran.



The modest gains in crude oil prices despite fears of a supply crisis also weighed on broader market sentiment. The Dollar Index which measures the Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies is currently trading 0.63 percent higher. Despite opening much higher, both Brent and WTI crude are currently trading with gains of around half a percent only. Gold Futures for August settlement have on the contrary slipped close to 0.10 percent.



Overall crypto market capitalization has slipped 0.76 percent in the past 24 hours. It is currently at $3.11 trillion. Close to 30 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent. The 24-hour trading volume has increased 26 mild percent overnight to $140 billion.



Bitcoin slipped 0.64 percent overnight to trade at $101,561. It is currently trading 9 percent below the all-time-high of $111,970 recorded on May 22. The original cryptocurrency traded between $102,853 and $98,286 during the past 24 hours. The leading cryptocurrency is trading with losses of 5 percent over the 7-day horizon and 6.2 percent over the 30-day horizon. Year-to-date gains are a little less than 9 percent.



Ethereum gained 0.47 percent overnight to trade at $2,252. Ether has however shed 14.2 percent in the past week. Losses in 2025 have increased to a little more than 32 percent. Ether's current trading price is 54 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $2,287 and $2,117.



4th ranked XRP erased 1.55 percent overnight to trade at $2.00, around 48 percent below the all-time high. 5th ranked BNB lost 1.1 percent overnight at its current trading price of $621. The price of 6th ranked Solana jumped 1.5 percent overnight to $134.36. The price of 8th ranked TRON declined 1.7 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2666. Dogecoin, ranked 9th overall dropped 0.78 percent overnight to trade at $0.1527. DOGE is currently trading 79 percent below the record high. 10th ranked Cardano added 0.88 percent overnight to trade at $0.5448. The trading price is 82 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high.



71st ranked Story (IP) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with an overnight surge of 11.2 percent. 65th ranked Four (FORM) followed with gains of 10.9 percent.



41st ranked Mantle (MNT) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of more than 3.7 percent. 87th ranked Aerodrome Finance (AERO) and 26th ranked Bitget Token (BGB) also shed more than 3 percent in the past 24 hours.



