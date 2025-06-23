

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The yen depreciated to a record low of 180.78 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 178.69.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen slid to nearly a 1-year low of 169.66 and nearly a 6-month low of 198.20 from early highs of 168.05 and 196.32, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 147.95 and more than a 4-month low of 107.26 from early highs of 146.15 and 106.36, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 182.00 against the franc, 171.00 against the euro, 200.00 against the pound, 149.00 against the greenback and 109.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News